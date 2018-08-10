Memphis Grizzlies announce 2018-19 regular season schedule

The NBA today announced that the Memphis Grizzlies will tip-off their 2018-19 regular season schedule on the road against Victor Oladipo, Tyreke Evans and the Indiana Pacers at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 17 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse (all times CT). The Grizzlies then will host Trae Young, Vince Carter and the Atlanta Hawks in the team’s home opener at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 19 at FedExForum.

The Grizzlies will hold their 17th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game as the team hosts Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, January 21 at 4:30 p.m. at FedExForum. The game will be broadcast regionally on FOX Sports Southeast, televised nationally on TNT, streamed on the FOX Sports app and carried on the Grizzlies’ flagship station, 92.9 FM ESPN Radio. The complete Grizzlies regional television schedule on FOX Sports Southeast and full details regarding the 17th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game will be released at a later date.

Fans are encouraged to guarantee their seats to all of the best matchups from the home opener to the regular season finale on Wednesday, April 10 against Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors with 2018-19 Season Tickets available at all levels. Starting at $9 per game. For a limited time only, first-time MVP Season Ticket Members who purchase a pair of Courtside, Plaza I, II, III or Pinnacle Level seats for the 2018-19 season will receive their choice of a new Mike Conley or Marc Gasol Nike swingman jersey. Those who wish to purchase Season Tickets may do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP and speaking with an Account Executive.

The Grizzlies will play 10 games at FedExForum and 10 games away from home in their first 20 contests through the end of November. Within that span, the team will host the following teams in their lone visits to Memphis this season: Devin Booker, No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, October 27; John Wall, Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, October 30; Joel Embiid, 2017-18 Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, November 10; Kevin Knox and the New York Knicks on Sunday, November 25; and Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, November 27.

FedExForum also will host some of the NBA’s premier rookie matchups this season during the month of November, as No. 4 overall pick Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Grizzlies take on No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III and the Sacramento Kings and No. 3 overall pick Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, November 16 and Monday, November 19, respectively.

Marquee matchups will continue at FedExForum throughout the month of December with a trio of Saturday home contests against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on December 8, 2017-18 NBA Most Valuable Player James Harden, Chris Paul and the Houston Rockets on December 15 and Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward and the Boston Celtics in their lone appearance in Memphis on December 29.

As the calendar flips to 2019, the Grizzlies will host DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, January 9, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in their only trip to Beale Street on Wednesday, January 16 and the New Orleans Pelicans in the aforementioned 17th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game on Monday, January 21. The Grizzlies’ MLK Jr. Day matchup with the Pelicans will tip-off a season-high five-game home stand (January 21-28).

Read Michael Wallace's “The 10 most intriguing games along the Grizzlies’ 2018-19 schedule”

In addition, the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets will make their second and final regular season visits to FedExForum on Monday, February 25 and Wednesday, March 20, respectively. Russell Westbrook, Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder will make their lone FedExForum visit on Monday, March 25 to be followed by the Golden State Warriors’ first trip to Memphis on Wednesday, March 27.

Memphis will play 18 of its 41 home games on the weekend (seven on Friday, eight on Saturday and three on Sunday) and will play 13 back-to-back sets (11 home games, 15 road games) with two instances where both games will be played at home (December 14-15, January 25-26) and four instances where both games will be played on the road (November 4-5, January 18-19, March 2-3, March 30-31). The team played in 16 back-to-backs last season and 17 back-to-backs in each of the previous two seasons. In addition, the Grizzlies will play 59 games (29 home, 30 road) before the 2019 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 17 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte and will play 23 games after the All-Star Break (12 home, 11 road).

The Grizzlies’ longest road trips of the season will run for four games apiece (December 17-23 and March 30-April 5). The team, which will play five of its final seven games on the road, will travel an overall total distance of 46,695 miles this season.

The complete 2018-19 Grizzlies schedule, including preseason and regular season games, is attached (all times CT).

'Like' Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow @memgrizz on Twitter and Instagram.

2018-19 GRIZZLIES REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN

Month Total Games Home Games Away Games October 6 3 3 November 15 7 8 December 15 7 8 January 16 9 7 February 11 6 5 March 14 7 7 April 5 2 3

Day of Week Total Games Home Games Away Games Sunday 10 3 7 Monday 13 6 7 Tuesday 6 5 1 Wednesday 21 12 9 Thursday 1 0 1 Friday 16 7 9 Saturday 15 8 7