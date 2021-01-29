MikeCheck: GrindTable debates challenges, streaks and chores as Grizzlies eye return to game action

MEMPHIS – Don’t call it a reset.

The Grizzlies have been on a two-week layoff due to the league’s health and safety protocols since they last played an NBA game. But franchise catalyst Ja Morant refuses to use ‘reset’ or ‘regroup’ in his vocabulary amid this weekend’s return to action.

We know what we’ve done this season, and that’s what we plan to continue to do. And that’s continue to get better, play Grizzlies basketball and go out and expect to win each and every night. Ja Morant

The Grizzlies were riding a five-game winning streak as one of the NBA’s hottest teams after defeating the Suns on Jan. 18 in Memphis. And despite having five subsequent games postponed over an 11-day stretch, that string of victories remains intact entering Saturday’s scheduled matchup in San Antonio against the Spurs.

“We’ve won five in a row, so the reset is nowhere – that thought is nowhere in our minds at all,” Morant insisted as the Grizzlies reconvened this week for three days of practice ahead of Friday’s departure to San Antonio. “We know what we’ve done this season, and that’s what we plan to continue to do. And that’s continue to get better, play Grizzlies basketball and go out and expect to win each and every night.”

The Spurs (10-8) and Grizzlies (7-6) sat fifth and sixth, respectively, in the West standings heading into their two-game set that includes Monday’s game in San Antonio.

As the Grizzlies look to pick up where they left off, our broadcasters ‘Grindable’ breaks down three key topics entering the game. Consider it a 5-on-3 break, with the NBA’s most talented and knowledgeable broadcast crew filling lanes and scoring on each insightful point.

This week’s panel features Grizzlies TV broadcasters Pete Pranica, Brevin Knight and Rob Fischer, Radio analyst Elliot Perry and pregame, halftime and postgame radio host Jessica Benson.

Aside from conditioning, the biggest challenge facing the Grizzlies returning from a two-week game layoff is...?

Pete Pranica

Grizzlies TV Broadcaster The biggest challenge will be adjusting from not playing for more than a week to playing three games in four nights, all on the road. Also, just wrapping your mind around a game-day mindset after an unexpected (and extended) absence from game competition and the regular, in-season routine won’t be easy.

Jessica Benson

Grind City Media Rust. It’s not like everyone else had a two-week layoff, so they’ll be facing teams that have, for the most part, continued to roll through a more standard schedule. Everyone has faced a level of adversity due to health and safety protocols. Almost every team has had a game postponed. But only the Grizzlies, Wizards and Suns have had to face such extended breaks in their schedules. But maybe the rust can be countered with fresh legs and healed bodies. Wishing and hoping! MEMPHIS, TN - JANUARY 18: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies and Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the game. Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images.

Brevin Knight

Grizzlies TV Broadcaster The biggest challenge, I believe, will be regaining the momentum that they had before the games were postponed. They had found a nice rhythm, both offensively and defensively. The positive with this layoff is that guys had an opportunity to address any injuries.

Rob Fischer

Grind City Media It’s the age-old question; rust or rest? Can the Grizzlies maintain the level of play they were at prior to the layoff, especially on the defensive end? The activity was at a season high. For the Grizzlies to continue to succeed while still being shorthanded, they’ll need that defensive activity to continue. It’s what keeps them in every game.

Elliot Perry

Grizzlies Radio Broadcaster Chemistry! The team had started to build a rhythm and chemistry that allowed them to compete at a high level. The biggest challenge will be regaining that chemistry on both ends of the court. MEMPHIS, TN - JANUARY 16: Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Memphis Grizzlies high fives his teammates during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images.

The most important development from the Grizzlies’ five-game winning streak was...?

Pete Pranica

Grizzlies TV Broadcaster What impressed me most during the five-game winning streak was that Taylor Jenkins could count on contributions from everyone. The fact that everyone was rebounding, scoring and assisting was notable. Grayson Allen’s comment, “We’ve got a bunch of hoopers” was a perfect description of the win streak.

Jessica Benson

Grind City Media The Grizzlies have been a straight-up nuisance to their opponents, thanks to their defense. They’ve ranked first in steals per game and have the second-best defensive efficiency in the league; only behind the reigning champs out of Los Angeles. Even better is that the team started this trend with Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. on the bench. Love this defensive journey for them so far. Defense is our identity



@DeAnthonyMelton | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/WGVJywnQme — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 28, 2021

Brevin Knight

Grizzlies TV Broadcaster The most important development during the winning streak was the improved defense. They were able to make multiple stops and especially buckle down in the fourth quarters. The team’s depth has also been an asset. Everyone that has played has contributed. Coach has done a good job of mixing and matching lineups. MEMPHIS, TN - JANUARY 8: Desmond Bane #22 of the Memphis Grizzlies attempts to block the ball during the game against the Brooklyn Nets. Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images.

Rob Fischer

Grind City Media Realizing who they are. The Grizzlies started to dominate in the painted area while taking a break from jacking threes. In the five-game winning streak, the Grizzlies made a league-low nine threes per game. But in the paint, they averaged 60.8 points per game (50-plus in all five). As I always like to tell the girls heading to prom or their wedding day, ‘go with the hair that got ya there!’ The Grizzlies are doing that.

Elliot Perry

Grizzlies Radio Broadcaster Each player fully understanding and accepting their ROLES. I think each player had settled into sort of a comfort zone with what the coaching staff and their teammates expect out of them.

Over the Grizzlies’ five-game stretch of postponed games, the most important thing I got done around the house was...?

Pete Pranica

Grizzlies TV Broadcaster I am an aspirational organizer, which means that I have a good filing system. But instead of filing loose papers immediately, they languish in piles on my desk. The extended break allowed me to clear off my desk and file box scores and notes in the appropriate team folders in my file cabinet.

Jessica Benson

Grind City Media It took me three days to fold my laundry, and by the time I folded my laundry I had another load of laundry. And now, I just remembered that that laundry is still sitting in the dryer. But I did clean my toilet! The worst part about the Grizzlies next few games being postponed is that I no longer have an excuse to not fold my laundry. — Jessica Benson (@jessbensontv) January 21, 2021

Brevin Knight

Grizzlies TV Broadcaster First for me was getting back home from quarantine. Since being home, I’ve watched a lot of Chicago Fire and made sure the couch wasn’t lonely. When the weather has been nice, I’ve been out on the golf course. I’m beyond ready to get back to calling games.

Rob Fischer

Grind City Media SLEEP! I was able to take the kids to school and catch up on some lost naps. Plus, while napping, I was also able to catch up with my TV! Mr. Mayor with Ted Danson is the new hit comedy of the year. Chicago PD is back and might be the best show on TV. Unicorn, Mom, and Big Sky are all back and I'm all caught up! Plus, I filled up the snack supply! Big Week!!

Elliot Perry

Grizzlies Radio Broadcaster Taking down all the Christmas stuff .... Tree and Lights.

