Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace statement regarding Chandler Parsons

The Memphis Grizzlies tonight released the following statement from General Manager Chris Wallace:

“We met with Chandler and spoke with him and his representation numerous times during his rehab process, laying out a number of options to help integrate a healthy and effective Chandler back on to the floor.

In the last of these conversations, we presented Chandler clear options for him and his representatives to choose, which included a short three-home-game stint for the Memphis Hustle or rehab either in Memphis or in Los Angeles with the training team of his choice.

Chandler subsequently chose to continue his rehab in Los Angeles.

We will continue to monitor Chandler’s progress.”