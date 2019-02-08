Memphis Grizzlies acquire Tyler Dorsey from Atlanta Hawks

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the Grizzlies acquired guard Tyler Dorsey from the Atlanta Hawks for guard Shelvin Mack.

Dorsey (6-5, 183) has appeared in 27 games as a reserve for the Hawks and has averaged 3.3 points and 1.6 rebounds in 9.3 minutes this season, his second in Atlanta. The 22-year-old has seen action in 83 career regular season games (five starts) over two NBA seasons for the Hawks and has averaged 6.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 14.8 minutes since he was selected with the 41st overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of the University of Oregon. Dorsey was a college teammate of Grizzlies guard/forward Dillon Brooks and helped lead the Ducks to the 2017 NCAA Final Four.

Mack (6-3, 200) has appeared in 53 games (three starts) for the Grizzlies and has averaged 7.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 22.7 minutes this season, his first in Memphis. The 28-year-old has competed in 452 career regular season games (56 starts) over eight NBA seasons with the Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers, Hawks, Utah Jazz, Orlando Magic and Grizzlies and has averaged 6.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 22.7 minutes since he was selected with the 34th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Butler University.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2018-19 Season Tickets can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. Single Game Tickets are also available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).