LA Clippers G League Team to Relocate and Rebrand as the San Diego Clippers for 2024-2025 Season

Los Angeles and Oceanside, CA – The LA Clippers have announced that their G League team will relocate to Oceanside, Calif. and rebrand as the San Diego Clippers, starting play at the brand new Frontwave Arena for the 2024-25 season. The Clippers organization returns to the San Diego area, where the NBA team played from 1978-1984. The announcement was made at a press event at Frontwave Arena, where the new G League San Diego Clippers logo was unveiled.



The currently named Ontario Clippers will complete the 2023-24 G League season in Ontario, Calif.



“We are proud to re-introduce the San Diego Clippers into this passionate sports market,” said Halo Sports and Entertainment CEO Gillian Zucker. “Our G League team is a critical part of our business and basketball operation, and we are thrilled to be relocating to the new Frontwave Arena next season.”

The LA Clippers and Halo Sports and Entertainment - the new umbrella brand encompassing the Clippers and their G League team, the Kia Forum, and Intuit Dome - will partner with Frontwave Arena to run the business operations of the G League San Diego Clippers. LA Clippers President, Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank will continue to oversee basketball operations for both teams.

“We are excited to show off our new home Frontwave Arena and welcome the San Diego Clippers next season,” said Co-Founder and CEO of Frontwave Arena Josh Elias. “Working with a world class organization like the Clippers and people like Steve Ballmer and Gillian Zucker to create a new home to showcase their commitment both on and off the basketball court is a slam dunk.”

Expected to open this summer, Frontwave Arena will hold entertainment and sporting events including concerts, comedy shows, community events, and games for the San Diego Sockers professional indoor soccer team. The 7,500 capacity arena, located in Oceanside, California, will also have an outdoor plaza for additional performances, activities and, community gatherings.

The LA Clippers and their G League team maintain a close relationship between players and staff to maximize growth and resources. Twelve of the 18 players on the LA Clippers’ current roster have spent time in the G League during their career.

“I’m thrilled to welcome fans in San Diego and the Oceanside community to the G League, which has truly never been more impactful to NBA teams than it is today” said NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim. “Bringing the Clippers G League team to Frontwave Arena through this unique partnership is exciting not only for the basketball diehards in the area, but for the players and coaches who will be able to develop their NBA-caliber skills each day.”

Fans can purchase San Diego Clippers merchandise for a limited time only at sdclippershq.com

About the G League Clippers

The LA Clippers’ NBA G League team began play for the 2017-18 season. The currently-named Ontario Clippers will complete the 2023-24 G League season in Ontario, Calif. before relocating to Oceanside, Calif. and rebranding as the G League San Diego Clippers for the 2024-25 season at Frontwave Arena.

About the NBA G League

The NBA’s official minor league, the NBA G League prepares players, coaches, officials, training and front-office staff for the NBA while acting as the league’s research and development laboratory. Featuring 31 teams, 29 with direct affiliations to NBA franchises for 2023-24, the league offers elite professional basketball at an affordable price in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. 55 percent of all players on end-of-season 2022-23 NBA rosters boasted NBA G League experience. In fostering the league’s connection to the community, its teams, players and staff promote health and wellness, support local needs and interests, and assist in educational development through NBA Cares programs.