Cleveland Cavaliers and Fubo Gaming Announce Long-Term Partnership

Cleveland and Chicago - The Cleveland Cavaliers and Fubo Gaming, a subsidiary of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) that is dedicated to delivering a unique, hyper-personalized sports entertainment and wagering experience, today announced a new long-term partnership. The agreement marks Fubo Gaming’s first sponsorship with an NBA franchise.

The partnership will promote the Fubo Gaming brand through an integrated marketing campaign highlighted by high-impact broadcast-visible signage, a presence on team television and radio game programming, as well as activation on Cavs digital and social channels and other marketing assets. Fubo Gaming will also be the presenting partner of Cavs Pick ‘Em, the free-to-play live predictive gaming platform that debuted last season in GameDay+, a second screen platform inside the Cavs App championed by Westfield.

“We couldn’t be more excited to align our Cavaliers brand with Fubo Gaming, a company that shares a mutual passion for innovation and as we like to say, who are ‘obsessed with finding a better way’ in such a new and rapidly-evolving sports gaming category,” said Shelly Cayette, Cleveland Cavaliers senior vice president, global partnerships. “We are proud to team up with Fubo Gaming and help bolster their brand presence across the greater Cleveland region, all over Ohio, and with our fanbase for many years to come.”

Beginning with the upcoming 2021-22 season, the Fubo Gaming brand will be prominently featured inside the bowl of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with a powerful blend of in-venue signage that will be visible to all Cavs fans in attendance, as well as those watching games on television from home.

“We’re thrilled to have our first NBA team partnership with the Cleveland Cavaliers, an innovative sports franchise known to have one of the most passionate fan bases in the league,” said Scott Butera, president of Fubo Gaming. “This partnership is a natural extension of our overall goal to deliver sports fans dynamic and engaging experiences with the teams and sports they love.”

Fubo Gaming expects to launch Fubo Sportsbook in the fourth quarter 2021, subject to requisite regulatory approvals. The launch timeline of Fubo Sportsbook in individual states is to be announced. Fubo Gaming is an Authorized Gaming Operator of the NBA.