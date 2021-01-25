Cavaliers Launch GameDay+ in Cavs App Championed by Westfield Featuring Cavs Pick Em’ Predictive Gaming

CLEVELAND, January 25, 2021 -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have launched GameDay+, a second screen experience inside the Cavs App Championed by Westfield that enhpances Cavaliers gameday and beyond with dynamic content and interactive engagement opportunities for fans of the Wine & Gold to access and enjoy on their mobile device.

GameDay+ is highlighted by a free-to-play LIVE predictive gaming platform called Cavs Pick ‘Em. The platform rewards fans that make accurate real-time predictions about what will unfold on the court during games. Fans can put their basketball IQ to the test and earn points for every prediction they get correct. Players compete for a chance to win exclusive prizes headlined by a $1,000 jackpot each game, as well as Cavs Team Shop gift cards, autographed gear, game worn jerseys and more.

Prediction questions will be open to answer pregame until tip-off, then again in the first and second half of the game. Questions will range from team-oriented outcomes such as “how many points will the Cavaliers score tonight?” to player specific outcomes like “which of these players will reach 25 points first?” Fans can track their success as points are tallied throughout the game on an interactive leaderboard with real-time rankings.

Cavs Pick ‘Em will be available to play for the game tonight versus the Los Angeles Lakers, and will continue for the majority of games on the schedule during the first half of the NBA season.

Other features included in GameDay+

Cavaliers Community Foundation Auction

Powered by iGot It!

Fans can bid in real-time on Cavaliers merchandise, memorabilia and experiences with all proceeds being donated to worthy non-profit, charitable organizations via the Cavaliers Community Foundation.

Cavs Arcade Games

Powered by GTG Network

Bank Shots presented by Huntington will be available to play Feb. 1st with more fun games coming shortly after!

Cavs Sounds

Spotify and Apple Music playlists that feature current favorite music of Cavs players. The first Player Mix, by Darius Garland, is available NOW.

Cavaliers 50/50 Raffle

Presented by Oswald

As champions for the Northeast Ohio community, the Cavaliers are proud to support local non-profit organizations through a weekly 50/50 raffle, presented by Oswald. Fans can purchase tickets for the weekly raffle and then see if they’ve won in the app.

Cavs Trivia

Presented by SeatGeek

Play trivia anytime with questions updated regularly.

Match 'Em Game

Presented by Sugardale

A simple classic for when a mindless moment is needed!

Wallpaper Wednesday

Presented by Sherwin-Williams

Featuring downloadable phone backgrounds that are updated around special moments throughout the season.

Art Contest & Fan Art Fridays

Fans can submit art through the Art Contest in GameDay+ for the chance to have it featured on Cavs social platforms during Fan Art Friday.

Cavs Pick'Em is always free to play, and is open to all players 18 years and older.