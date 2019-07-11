Cavs Fans to Decide 50th Season “Era Nights” Bobblehead Giveaways

The Cavaliers will celebrate their 50th season in 2019-20 and fans can look forward to taking a trip down memory lane as the team prepares to honor the past and look to the future of Cleveland Cavaliers basketball. The centerpiece of the season-long celebration will be “Era Nights,” themed home games dedicated to remembering five periods of Cavs history that began in 1970 when the team first joined the league as an NBA expansion team.

Each of the five eras will feature a commemorative bobblehead giveaway of a Cavs legend who represented the team on or off the court during that specific time in Cavs history. Cavs fans will have the opportunity to vote on the five exclusive limited edition bobbleheads that will be a part of the 50th Season Celebration lineup of giveaways throughout 2019-20.

The first 50th season Era Night bobblehead giveaway will celebrate the “Early Years” from 1970-1983. Beginning July 11th through July 18th, fans can go to Cavs.com/Bobblehead to place their vote to determine who will be the nodding figurine to represent the first 13 years of franchise history.

Bobblehead Era Nights to be commemorated during the 50th Season Celebration are:

Bobblehead #1 1970-1983: The Early Years

Bobblehead #2 1983-1993: The Richfield Coliseum Era

Bobblehead #3 1994-2003: The Gund Arena Era

Bobblehead #4 2003-2010: The New Wine & Gold Era

Bobblehead #5 2011-Present: The Championship Era and Beyond

Visit Cavs.com/Bobblehead for the Early Years ballot and for detailed information on the voting process for the 50th Season Celebration bobblehead giveaway.

In addition to the commemorative bobblehead giveaways, each Era Night will feature unique content and activities, in-game moments with special reunions being planned and more— all to give fans the opportunity to relive and experience the special moments in time that helped define the Wine & Gold.

The Cavs 2019-20 regular season schedule will be released in August followed by the complete season-long promotional schedule to be announced in September.