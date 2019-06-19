Cleveland Cavaliers to Celebrate 50 Seasons of NBA Basketball in 2019-20

The 2019-20 NBA season marks the Cavaliers 50th season and fans can get ready to take a trip down memory lane as the team prepares for a celebration that will honor the past and look to the future of Cleveland Cavaliers basketball. The 50th Season Celebration will pay homage to the history and journey of the Cavaliers franchise over the past 50 seasons to 2019-20 when the team welcomes in a new decade for the next generation of Cavs fans.

To announce their golden celebration, the Cavaliers released a retrospective video and introduced a commemorative logo in tribute to the 50th season.

The circular logo highlights 50 seasons of Cavaliers basketball through a dominant 5-0 in a bold, gold fill. The numbers are outlined in the Cavaliers heritage colors of wine and gold, first introduced to the team in 1970 and later re-introduced to the team in 2010-11. Flanked to the left and right of the 50 are the inaugural and current seasons of 1970 and 2020. Centered at the heart of the logo is the Cavaliers partial logo with ‘CLEVELAND CAVALIERS’ positioned at top and bottom to reflect the current team brand. Encapsulating the logo is a black fill, representing the black jersey’s worn in the team’s historic run to the 2016 NBA Championship.

A condensed version of the logo will also exist throughout the season, highlighting the same storylines as the logo above. Both logos will be used throughout the year to commemorate 50 seasons of Cavaliers basketball, and will appear in areas such as the Cavaliers court, commemorative items, limited edition merchandise and throughout various 50th season activations.

The centerpiece of the season-long celebration will be theme nights dedicated to remembering five eras of Cavs history that began in 1970 when the team first joined the league as an NBA expansion team. Each theme night will feature unique content and activities, in-game moments with special reunions being planned, commemorative giveaways and more— all to give fans the opportunity to relive and experience the special moments in time that helped define the Wine & Gold.

The Cavaliers also announced a very special charitable initiative for the 50th season celebration that reflects the franchise’s long-standing commitment to community support over five decades. Through the Cavaliers Community Foundation, a total of $250,000 will specifically be gifted to local non-profit and charitable organizations during the 2019-20 season. The donation will be distributed monthly (November-March) and is in addition to the organization’s normal annual giving and donation programs. More details on the 50th season program will be announced closer to the start of the season.

“We have great plans in place to celebrate the Cavaliers 50th season that we know our fans will enjoy. We will rewind highlights, commemorate moments and embrace the memories that are a part of Cleveland’s rich sports history and our fans own personal stories,” said Cavaliers Chief Marketing Officer Tracy Marek.

The Cavaliers will tipoff the team’s milestone season in the glow of the newly transformed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the completion of the two-year massive renovation project to modernize the 26-year-old venue into a vibrant showplace, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will lead the charge in technology, innovation and fan experience as the Cavs usher in a new era of sports and entertainment for Cleveland and the region.

More details about the 50th Season Celebration will be announced in the coming months. To stay on top of the latest Cavs news and updates fans can follow the team’s official Twitter feed and Instagram account at @cavs and on Facebook at facebook.com/cavs.