2019-20 City Edition Uniform, Homecourt Celebrate 50 Seasons

As the Cavaliers celebrate a milestone 50th season, the new 2019-20 Nike City Edition uniform features a retrospective design inspired by various Cavaliers uniforms over the last 50 seasons.

Enter to Win a Jersey and Four Tix

“We are excited to introduce this very special uniform during the Cavaliers 50th season because it encompasses the journey of the franchise that began in 1970,” said Tracy Marek, Cavs chief marketing officer. “Every piece of the City Edition uniform is reflective of different eras of Cavaliers basketball and the memories and history made along the way.”

The Cavaliers will debut the City Edition uniform on Wednesday, November 27 vs. Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00 p.m.

The Cavaliers will wear the City Edition uniform for 11 games throughout the 2019-20 season. In addition to its November 27th debut, fans can look forward to seeing the team wear the City Edition uniform for these upcoming games:

Tuesday, December 3 vs. Detroit Pistons 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 6 vs. Orlando Magic 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 4 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 5 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 7 vs. Detroit Pistons 7:00 p.m.

Monday, March 2 vs. Utah Jazz 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4 vs. Boston Celtics 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 vs. Denver Nuggets 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 26 vs. Los Angeles Lakers 7:00 p.m.

Monday, March 30 vs. Phoenix Suns 7:00 p.m.

Cavs and Nike City Edition Uniform Design

Designed in collaboration with Nike, the 2019-20 City Edition uniform is the final installment of five uniforms that will be worn during the 2019-20 season. The one-season alternative uniform joins the Icon (wine), Association (white), Statement (black) and the recently introduced Classic (black, orange and powder blue) uniforms.

The City Edition's navy colorway is inspired by the Cavs alternate uniforms that were worn by the team from 2005 to 2010. The front of the jersey acknowledges the uniform worn by the inaugural Cavaliers team (1970-74) with the letters CLE in a bold, gold script accented with a feather.

Framing the nostalgic script is the Nike Swoosh logo on the upper right chest and the iconic Goodyear Wingfoot logo on the upper left. A gold accent trim that outlines the V of the neckline represents the base of the current Cavaliers shield logo.

The player number appears in a wine and gold inline typeface that is inspired by the black, orange and powder blue uniforms that debuted when the Cavs returned to the city in 1994 to play at the brand-new Gund Arena in downtown Cleveland after two decades of playing more than 20 miles away at the Coliseum in Richfield.

Wine, gold and white hashmarks line the side paneling of the uniform and resemble the design of the Cavaliers uniform from 1974 through 1980, most notably worn during the “Miracle of Richfield” in 1976.

The back of the jersey features the player name and number in gold with the NBA logo centered above the lettering of the player’s last name. A small square patch on the back-center collar displays the number “1” positioned inside of the Larry O’Brien trophy to represent the Cavaliers NBA Championship in 2016. This is a standard feature on the uniforms of all teams that have won an NBA Championship.

The waistband of the navy shorts displays an element of the Cavs “V-basket” logo from 1983 to 1994. The side of the shorts also features a continuation of the wine, gold and white color block paneling that appears on the jersey.

Cavaliers 2019-20 City Edition Collection Available Beginning Saturday, November 23rd

The Cavaliers 2019-20 City Edition Collection is limited in production and will only be available during the Cavaliers 50th season.

The exclusive new collection features adult and youth player Swingman jerseys (with the Goodyear Wingfoot patch), hoodies, tees and shorts.

The City Edition collection will be available for purchase on Saturday, November 23 beginning at 10:00 a.m. online at Cavs.com/Shop, and at the Cavaliers Team Shop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse when doors open at 10:00 a.m.

Special Gift with Purchase! Fans that purchase a City Edition jersey (in-store and online) will receive a free pair of City Edition socks while supplies last.

Cavaliers Introduce City Edition “CLE” Home Court

A special City Edition court has been designed to accompany the team’s uniform during 11 games throughout the 50th season. To complement the design of the uniform, the bold, gold “CLE” feather logo outlined in navy, inspired by the Cavaliers original logo from 1970-74, is displayed at half court.

A solid navy perimeter frames the natural hard wood floor. The lane is solid navy and is accented with wine and gold. On each baseline, Cleveland Cavaliers is bookended by wine, gold and white hashmarks that resemble the ones on the sides of the uniform. The Cavaliers 50th season logo and the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse logo can be read on each half court.

The east sideline features the Goodyear wordmark on each half court with the NBA logo positioned at the half court line. Centered on the west sideline is one more set of wine, gold and white hash marks.

Designed by the Cavaliers creative team, the City Edition court was constructed by Cincinnati Floor Company in Cincinnati, Ohio.