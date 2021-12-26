Cavs vs Raptors | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
BOXING DAY HOOPS
To start the last week of 2021, the Cavaliers return home for one day to welcome the Toronto Raptors in for some post-Christmas basketball. These two squads boast two of the top rookies in the league, but neither Evan Mobley or Scottie Barnes will be suiting up as they are both in Health & Safety Protocols.
LAST TIME OUT
On Wednesday in Boston, the Celtics topped the shorthanded Cavs by 10 points, snapping the Wine & Gold's six game win streak. Darius Garland did the heavy lifting on offense, scoring 28 points. Kevin Love and Cedi Osman scored in double-figures off the bench, with 18 and 13, respectively. Tacko Fall scored four points and grabbed 10 rebounds in his first career NBA start.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Lauri Markkanen, Kevin Love
Raptors: Chris Boucher, Svi Mykhailiuk, Yuta Watanabe
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Raptors:
TBD
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
After a quick stop at home, the Cavs are back on the road, this time for two games, traveling to New Orleans on Tuesday and Washington DC on Thursday.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.