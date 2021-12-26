Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs vs Raptors | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 6:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

BOXING DAY HOOPS

To start the last week of 2021, the Cavaliers return home for one day to welcome the Toronto Raptors in for some post-Christmas basketball. These two squads boast two of the top rookies in the league, but neither Evan Mobley or Scottie Barnes will be suiting up as they are both in Health & Safety Protocols.

LAST TIME OUT

On Wednesday in Boston, the Celtics topped the shorthanded Cavs by 10 points, snapping the Wine & Gold's six game win streak. Darius Garland did the heavy lifting on offense, scoring 28 points. Kevin Love and Cedi Osman scored in double-figures off the bench, with 18 and 13, respectively. Tacko Fall scored four points and grabbed 10 rebounds in his first career NBA start.

Read Wednesday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
TOR
19-13
Record
14-15
4th in East
Standing
10th in East
106.8
PPG
106.4
45.3
RPG
44.4
25.0
APG
21.6
4.4
BPG
4.8
7.7
SPG
9.2

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Lauri Markkanen, Kevin Love

Raptors: Chris Boucher, Svi Mykhailiuk, Yuta Watanabe

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Isaac Okoro - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Evan Mobley - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Jarrett Allen - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Ed Davis - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • RJ Nembhard - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Lamar Stevens - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Dylan Windler - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT

    Raptors:

    TBD


    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    After a quick stop at home, the Cavs are back on the road, this time for two games, traveling to New Orleans on Tuesday and Washington DC on Thursday.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    • Tags
    Cavaliers, Raptors, 12-26-2021 vs Raptors

    Related Content

    Cavaliers

    Raptors

    NEXT UP:
    • Facebook
    • Twitter