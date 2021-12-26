Cavs vs Raptors | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

BOXING DAY HOOPS

To start the last week of 2021, the Cavaliers return home for one day to welcome the Toronto Raptors in for some post-Christmas basketball. These two squads boast two of the top rookies in the league, but neither Evan Mobley or Scottie Barnes will be suiting up as they are both in Health & Safety Protocols.

LAST TIME OUT

On Wednesday in Boston, the Celtics topped the shorthanded Cavs by 10 points, snapping the Wine & Gold's six game win streak. Darius Garland did the heavy lifting on offense, scoring 28 points. Kevin Love and Cedi Osman scored in double-figures off the bench, with 18 and 13, respectively. Tacko Fall scored four points and grabbed 10 rebounds in his first career NBA start.

Read Wednesday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE TOR 19-13 Record 14-15 4th in East Standing 10th in East 106.8 PPG 106.4 45.3 RPG 44.4 25.0 APG 21.6 4.4 BPG 4.8 7.7 SPG 9.2

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Lauri Markkanen, Kevin Love

Raptors: Chris Boucher, Svi Mykhailiuk, Yuta Watanabe

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Isaac Okoro - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Evan Mobley - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Jarrett Allen - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Ed Davis - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



RJ Nembhard - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Lamar Stevens - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT

