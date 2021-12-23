Celts Snap Cavs Six-Game Streak in Beantown

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
The last two wins of the Cavaliers recent six-game streak came against teams with rosters battling the recent COVID-19 outbreak. On Wednesday night, it was the Wine and Gold’s turn to fight that uphill battle.
Down three starters and several reserves, the shorthanded Cavs saw their six-game run come to a close on Wednesday in Boston – falling behind early but refusing to fold late, dropping the 111-101 decision at the TD Garden.
Already without Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro – both placed in the league’s health and safety protocol last weekend – the Cavs also recently lost Jarrett Allen, Lamar Stevens, Dylan Windler, Denzel Valentine, Ed Davis and RJ Nembhard.
Still, Cleveland stuck with Boston for most of the night. The Celtics opened up a double-digit lead late in the second quarter and ballooned their advantage to 23 points late in the third. But the Cavs closed the period strong and stayed within striking distance the rest of the way.
Darius Garland was the only Cavalier starter in double-figures on Wednesday – leading Cleveland with 28 points on 11-for-22 shotting, including 2-of-8 from long-range and 4-of-4 from the stripe, adding six assists and three steals.
Ricky Rubio, who joined Garland in the starting lineup, also tallied six assists and three steals, but struggled from the floor, finishing with eight points on 2-for-12 shooting.
Kevin Love had another solid outing off the bench – chipping in with 18 points and a game-high 12 boards, going 6-for-13 from the floor, grabbing five of his dozen rebounds off the offensive glass, adding three assists and a steal.
Cedi Osman was the only other Cavalier in double-figures, finishing with 13 points and six boards off the bench.
Tacko Fall got his first career start in the city where he spent his first two NBA seasons and acquitted himself very well – finishing with 10 boards and two of the Cavaliers three blocks, adding four points on 2-of-5 shooting.
Jaylen Brown led all scorers with 34 points on 12-of-22 shooting, including 5-of-10 from long-range. Robert Williams III doubled-up with 21 points and 11 boards, going 10-of-12 from the floor.
Cleveland shot just 39 percent from the floor and hit just nine triples. The Cavs outrebounded Boston, 53-48, but handed out just 17 assists while committing 16 turnovers.
Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.
Ricky Rubio to Tacko Fall who slams it down.
The shorthanded Cavs managed to stay within single-figures in the first quarter, but Robert Williams’ finger-roll early in the second put Boston up double-figures for the duration.
The Celtics looked like they’d turn it into a laugher late in the third – taking a 23-point advantage on Jaylen Brown’s three-pointer with three minutes to go in the quarter. But the Wine and Gold wouldn’t quit – closing the period on a 12-1 run to keep the final 12 minutes relatively competitive.
By the Numbers - 14.9, 7.0 … points and rebounds that Kevin Love is averaging off the bench in 11 games through December – netting double-figure scoring in all but one and doubling-up in two.
Over that stretch, the 14th-year man from UCLA is shooting .471 from the floor and .946 from the stripe – missing his first two free throws since October on Friday night in Boston.
”It felt surreal. I’ve worked really hard to get to this point. This is my third year, and in my third year, the opportunity to start an NBA game, that’s something that I’ve dreamed of for a while. The opportunity came, it happened, and it felt great.”
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.
After having their six-game run snapped in New England, the Wine and Gold return home on the other side of Christmas – welcoming Fred VanVleet and the Raptors to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday evening.
The Cavs close out the calendar year the following week – traveling to the Big Easy for a meeting with the Pelicans on Tuesday followed by their second visit to the nation’s capital on Thursday for a battle with Bradley Beal and the Wizards. They wrap up 2021 in Cleveland – welcoming the Hawks to town on New Year’s Eve.