Celts Snap Cavs Six-Game Streak in Beantown

WRAP-UP

The last two wins of the Cavaliers recent six-game streak came against teams with rosters battling the recent COVID-19 outbreak. On Wednesday night, it was the Wine and Gold’s turn to fight that uphill battle.

Down three starters and several reserves, the shorthanded Cavs saw their six-game run come to a close on Wednesday in Boston – falling behind early but refusing to fold late, dropping the 111-101 decision at the TD Garden.

Already without Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro – both placed in the league’s health and safety protocol last weekend – the Cavs also recently lost Jarrett Allen, Lamar Stevens, Dylan Windler, Denzel Valentine, Ed Davis and RJ Nembhard.

Still, Cleveland stuck with Boston for most of the night. The Celtics opened up a double-digit lead late in the second quarter and ballooned their advantage to 23 points late in the third. But the Cavs closed the period strong and stayed within striking distance the rest of the way.

Darius Garland was the only Cavalier starter in double-figures on Wednesday – leading Cleveland with 28 points on 11-for-22 shotting, including 2-of-8 from long-range and 4-of-4 from the stripe, adding six assists and three steals.

Ricky Rubio, who joined Garland in the starting lineup, also tallied six assists and three steals, but struggled from the floor, finishing with eight points on 2-for-12 shooting.

Kevin Love had another solid outing off the bench – chipping in with 18 points and a game-high 12 boards, going 6-for-13 from the floor, grabbing five of his dozen rebounds off the offensive glass, adding three assists and a steal.

Cedi Osman was the only other Cavalier in double-figures, finishing with 13 points and six boards off the bench.

Tacko Fall got his first career start in the city where he spent his first two NBA seasons and acquitted himself very well – finishing with 10 boards and two of the Cavaliers three blocks, adding four points on 2-of-5 shooting.

Jaylen Brown led all scorers with 34 points on 12-of-22 shooting, including 5-of-10 from long-range. Robert Williams III doubled-up with 21 points and 11 boards, going 10-of-12 from the floor.

Cleveland shot just 39 percent from the floor and hit just nine triples. The Cavs outrebounded Boston, 53-48, but handed out just 17 assists while committing 16 turnovers.

