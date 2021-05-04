Cavs vs Blazers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

GAME TWO OF TWO IN A ROW

To close out this five game homestand (and back-to-back), the Cavs welcome in the Portland Trail Blazers for the team's second meeting of the season. Portland rattled off four in a row before falling on Monday night in Atlanta.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland hung tough with one of the top teams in the league last night in the Phoenix Suns. Isaac Okoro's game and career-high 32 points led the way for the Cavs, as the rookie hit tough shot after tough shot down the stretch to get the game into OT. The Cavs would run out of gas in the extra frame, though, as the Suns hung on to win.

Read Tuesday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE POR 21-44 Record 36-29 13th in East Standing 7th in West 103.9 PPG 115.3 42.5 RPG 44.2 24.1 APG 21.0 4.7 BPG 5.0 8.0 SPG 7.0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Kevin Love

Blazers: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD - Back-to-Back

Blazers:

TBD

Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Portland guard C.J. McCollum is a Canton, Ohio native and attended GlenOak High School in Canton



Kevin Love grew up and played his high school basketball in Lake Oswego, Oregon



Cavs Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff spent his first two college basketball seasons (1997-99) playing at Oregon State

