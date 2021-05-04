Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Blazers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:30PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

GAME TWO OF TWO IN A ROW

To close out this five game homestand (and back-to-back), the Cavs welcome in the Portland Trail Blazers for the team's second meeting of the season. Portland rattled off four in a row before falling on Monday night in Atlanta.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland hung tough with one of the top teams in the league last night in the Phoenix Suns. Isaac Okoro's game and career-high 32 points led the way for the Cavs, as the rookie hit tough shot after tough shot down the stretch to get the game into OT. The Cavs would run out of gas in the extra frame, though, as the Suns hung on to win.

Read Tuesday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
POR
21-44
Record
36-29
13th in East
Standing
7th in West
103.9
PPG
115.3
42.5
RPG
44.2
24.1
APG
21.0
4.7
BPG
5.0
8.0
SPG
7.0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Kevin Love

Blazers: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD - Back-to-Back


Blazers:

TBD


Subject to change*


CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Portland guard C.J. McCollum is a Canton, Ohio native and attended GlenOak High School in Canton
  • Kevin Love grew up and played his high school basketball in Lake Oswego, Oregon
  • Cavs Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff spent his first two college basketball seasons (1997-99) playing at Oregon State
  • Cavs center Isaiah Hartenstein was born in Eugene, Oregon, which is roughly 108 miles away from Portland

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The Wine & Gold hit the road for one game, traveling to Texas to take on the Mavericks for the first time this season.

    Cavaliers, Trail Blazers, 5-5-2021 vs Blazers

