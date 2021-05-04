Cavs vs Blazers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
GAME TWO OF TWO IN A ROW
To close out this five game homestand (and back-to-back), the Cavs welcome in the Portland Trail Blazers for the team's second meeting of the season. Portland rattled off four in a row before falling on Monday night in Atlanta.
LAST TIME OUT
Cleveland hung tough with one of the top teams in the league last night in the Phoenix Suns. Isaac Okoro's game and career-high 32 points led the way for the Cavs, as the rookie hit tough shot after tough shot down the stretch to get the game into OT. The Cavs would run out of gas in the extra frame, though, as the Suns hung on to win.
Read Tuesday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Kevin Love
Blazers: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
TBD - Back-to-Back
Blazers:
TBD
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Wine & Gold hit the road for one game, traveling to Texas to take on the Mavericks for the first time this season.