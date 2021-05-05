Suns Stun Cavs in Overtime Thriller

WRAP-UP

On Tuesday night, the Wine & Gold went toe-to-toe with the top team in the West – trading blows for four quarters before running out of gas in overtime.

Behind a career night from rookie Isaac Okoro, Cleveland rallied to tie the affair late in the fourth quarter. But the Cavs were simply outmatched in the extra session – with Phoenix outscoring them, 20-4, in OT to win its fifth straight while sending J.B. Bickerstaff’s shorthanded squad to their seventh consecutive defeat.

Tuesday’s thriller was tight throughout, with neither team leading by more than a dozen through the first four quarters – with 15 ties and 10 lead-changes along the way.

Phoenix tried to pull away late – leading by seven with 5:37 to play, but the Cavs kept coming. Okoro scored Cleveland’s final five points of regulation, tying the game at 114-apiece to send the contest to overtime. But in that final stanza, the Cavs went ice cold – shooting just 11 percent (1-of-9) from the floor while the Suns connected on 8-of-10 shots to seal the deal.

Okoro – who’d posted his career-high last week with 20 points against Toronto – eclipsed that mark by the end of the third quarter on Tuesday, leading both teams with 32 points, going 10-for-16 from the floor, including 3-of-4 from deep and a perfect 9-of-9 from the stripe, adding six assists, three boards and a steal.

Collin Sexton topped the 20-point plateau for the 15th consecutive game – while also becoming the second-youngest player in Cavs history to reach 4,000 points – following up with 29 points on 11-of-24 shooting, going 5-of-7 from the stripe to go with seven boards and a team-high seven assists.

Jarrett Allen went 7-of-11 from the floor for 17 points, adding eight boards and five assists while Kevin Love led both teams with 11 rebounds in the loss. Cedi Osman rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures with 16 points, adding five boards and four helpers.

Devin Booker scored 15 of his team-high 31 points in the game’s opening quarter while Suns’ MVP candidate Chris Paul orchestrated the game as only he can – handing out a game-high 16 assists to go with 23 points, four steals and a pair of blocks.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.