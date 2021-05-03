Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Suns | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

MID-WEEK MATCHUP

The Wine & Gold's five game homestand continues tonight against the Phoenix Suns. Phoenix has the best record in the league and currently sits in the one seed out West. The Cavs fell to the Suns in Arizona in the season's first half.

LAST TIME OUT

The Cavs offense was hot all night on Saturday against the Heat, but it was not quite enough to get the win. Cleveland shot 50 percent from the floor and 50 percent from behind the arc, led by 25 from Collin Sexton and Kevin Love. Those 25 are a season-high for Love and got to that number in part to hitting seven triples.

Read Saturday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
PHX
21-43
Record
46-18
13th in East
Standing
1st in West
103.9
PPG
114.5
42.5
RPG
43.2
24.1
APG
26.9
4.7
BPG
4.3
8.0
SPG
7.2

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Kevin Love

Suns: Devin Booker, Chris Paul, DeAndre Ayton

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Taurean Prince - Left Ankle Surgery - OUT
  • Dylan Windler - Left Knee Surgery - OUT
  • Larry Nance Jr. - Finger Fracture - OUT
  • Isaiah Hartenstein - Concussion - OUT
  • Lamar Stevens - Concussion - OUT
  • Darius Garland - Left Ankle Sprain - OUT
  • Matthew Dellavedova - Nek Strain - OUT

    Suns:

    TBD


    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Suns guard Cameron Payne played in 9 games for the Cavaliers during the 2018-19 season
  • Suns forward Jae Crowder played in 53 games for Cleveland during the 2017-18 season

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    It's another back-to-back for the Cavs, with the Portland Trail Blazers coming to Cleveland on Wednesday night. The Cavaliers then take on the Dallas Mavericks twice in three days over the weekend.

    5-4-2021 vs Suns

