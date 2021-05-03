Cavs vs Suns | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

MID-WEEK MATCHUP

The Wine & Gold's five game homestand continues tonight against the Phoenix Suns. Phoenix has the best record in the league and currently sits in the one seed out West. The Cavs fell to the Suns in Arizona in the season's first half.

LAST TIME OUT

The Cavs offense was hot all night on Saturday against the Heat, but it was not quite enough to get the win. Cleveland shot 50 percent from the floor and 50 percent from behind the arc, led by 25 from Collin Sexton and Kevin Love. Those 25 are a season-high for Love and got to that number in part to hitting seven triples.

Read Saturday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE PHX 21-43 Record 46-18 13th in East Standing 1st in West 103.9 PPG 114.5 42.5 RPG 43.2 24.1 APG 26.9 4.7 BPG 4.3 8.0 SPG 7.2

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Kevin Love

Suns: Devin Booker, Chris Paul, DeAndre Ayton

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Taurean Prince - Left Ankle Surgery - OUT



Dylan Windler - Left Knee Surgery - OUT



Larry Nance Jr. - Finger Fracture - OUT



Isaiah Hartenstein - Concussion - OUT



Lamar Stevens - Concussion - OUT



Darius Garland - Left Ankle Sprain - OUT



Matthew Dellavedova - Nek Strain - OUT



Suns: TBD

Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Suns guard Cameron Payne played in 9 games for the Cavaliers during the 2018-19 season

