Cavs vs Suns | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

MID-WEEK MATCHUP
The Wine & Gold's five game homestand continues tonight against the Phoenix Suns. Phoenix has the best record in the league and currently sits in the one seed out West. The Cavs fell to the Suns in Arizona in the season's first half.
LAST TIME OUT
The Cavs offense was hot all night on Saturday against the Heat, but it was not quite enough to get the win. Cleveland shot 50 percent from the floor and 50 percent from behind the arc, led by 25 from Collin Sexton and Kevin Love. Those 25 are a season-high for Love and got to that number in part to hitting seven triples.
Read Saturday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Kevin Love
Suns: Devin Booker, Chris Paul, DeAndre Ayton
INJURY REPORT*
WHAT'S NEXT?
It's another back-to-back for the Cavs, with the Portland Trail Blazers coming to Cleveland on Wednesday night. The Cavaliers then take on the Dallas Mavericks twice in three days over the weekend.