Cavs Offense Clicks, But Can't Beat the Heat

WRAP-UP

There are no moral victories in the NBA, but the shorthanded Cavaliers can at least take solace that they were outstanding offensively against one of the league’s stingiest squads.

The Wine and Gold shot 50 percent from the floor and 50 percent from long-range – drilling 20 triples on the night – but the Heat were even better on that end and pulled away in the second half to seal the season sweep, taking the 124-107 decision on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Cavs trailed by eight at the break and cut Miami’s edge to six early in the third, but the Heat methodically began pulling away – taking a double-digit lead into the fourth quarter and cruising to the finish line from there.

One night after not attempting a shot from the floor, Kevin Love notched a game-high-tying and season-high 25 points, going 9-for-14 from the floor, including 7-of-10 from long-range, adding six boards and three assists.

Collin Sexton also tallied 25 points in the loss on 8-of-20 shooting, including 4-of-6 from deep, adding eight assists, a pair of steals and a block.

Dean Wade came off Cleveland’s bench to finish with 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc.

Cedi Osman got the start with Darius Garland out with a left ankle sprain suffered on Friday night against Washington and once again responded well – chipping in with 15 points and a game-high 11 assists in the loss.

Isaac Okoro rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures – his fifth straight game of doing so – finishing with 11 points on 3-of-6 shooting.

Jarrett Allen was the only Cavaliers starter to miss double-figure scoring, but he did manage to led both squads with 14 boards, adding six points, a pair of assists and a block.

As good as the Cavs were offensively, the Heat were even slightly more effective – shooting 54 percent from the floor and, like Cleveland, an even 50 percent from long-distance.

But Miami was able to limit its mistakes – committing eight turnovers that led to just two Cavalier points while the Wine and Gold committed 19 miscues that the Heat converted to 24 points.

Kendrick Nunn led Miami with 22 points, going 9-for-14 from the floor, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. Duncan Robinson added 20 points in the win, going 6-for-8 from deep.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.