Cavs vs Sixers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 6:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

THE START OF THE LAST WEEK

We are now officially into the home stretch of the season, with just three games to go after tonight's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Philly comes to Cleveland for the second time in about a month, recently beating the Cavs on March 16 inside RMFH.

LAST TIME OUT

In a Saturday afternoon matinee at Madison Square Garden, the Cavs picked up a big win as the season winds down. Seven Clevelanders were in double-figures scoring, led by Darius Garland's 24 points and 13 assists. Caris LeVert was solid scoring the ball again, adding 19 points. In a third consecutive start, Moses Brown recorded a 16 point, 13 rebound double-double.

Read Saturday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
PHI
42-35
Record
46-30
7th in East
Standing
4th in East
107.2
PPG
108.7
44.3
RPG
42.3
25.1
APG
23.2
4.2
BPG
5.4
7.1
SPG
7.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Caris LeVert, Lauri Markkanen, Kevin Love

Sixers: Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Evan Mobley - Ankle - OUT
  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - OUT
  • Dean Wade - Knee - OUT
  • Rajon Rondo - Ankle - OUT

    Sixers:

    TBD - Back-to-Back


    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The Cavs start their last road trip of the season on Tuesday, traveling to take on the Orlando Magic before playing the Nets in Brooklyn on Thursday.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

