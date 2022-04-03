Cavs vs Sixers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

THE START OF THE LAST WEEK

We are now officially into the home stretch of the season, with just three games to go after tonight's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Philly comes to Cleveland for the second time in about a month, recently beating the Cavs on March 16 inside RMFH.

LAST TIME OUT

In a Saturday afternoon matinee at Madison Square Garden, the Cavs picked up a big win as the season winds down. Seven Clevelanders were in double-figures scoring, led by Darius Garland's 24 points and 13 assists. Caris LeVert was solid scoring the ball again, adding 19 points. In a third consecutive start, Moses Brown recorded a 16 point, 13 rebound double-double.

Read Saturday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE PHI 42-35 Record 46-30 7th in East Standing 4th in East 107.2 PPG 108.7 44.3 RPG 42.3 25.1 APG 23.2 4.2 BPG 5.4 7.1 SPG 7.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Caris LeVert, Lauri Markkanen, Kevin Love

Sixers: Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Evan Mobley - Ankle - OUT



Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - OUT



Dean Wade - Knee - OUT

