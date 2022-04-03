Cavs vs Sixers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
THE START OF THE LAST WEEK
We are now officially into the home stretch of the season, with just three games to go after tonight's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Philly comes to Cleveland for the second time in about a month, recently beating the Cavs on March 16 inside RMFH.
LAST TIME OUT
In a Saturday afternoon matinee at Madison Square Garden, the Cavs picked up a big win as the season winds down. Seven Clevelanders were in double-figures scoring, led by Darius Garland's 24 points and 13 assists. Caris LeVert was solid scoring the ball again, adding 19 points. In a third consecutive start, Moses Brown recorded a 16 point, 13 rebound double-double.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Caris LeVert, Lauri Markkanen, Kevin Love
Sixers: Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Sixers:
TBD - Back-to-Back
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Cavs start their last road trip of the season on Tuesday, traveling to take on the Orlando Magic before playing the Nets in Brooklyn on Thursday.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.