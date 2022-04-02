Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Big Third Quarter Propels Cavs Past Knicks

Posted: Apr 02, 2022

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers have been good all year with their backs against the wall, and they were tough when it counted again on Saturday afternoon, getting a desperately-needed victory in New York.

J.B. Bickerstaff’s shorthanded squad jumped all over the Knicks right from the opening tip, expanding their lead late in the third quarter and cruising to the 119-101 win in a matinee at Madison Square Garden.

Still down two of their starting big men, Cleveland needed a bounce-back effort after a lopsided loss two nights ago in Atlanta. And the Wine & Gold were sharp from the opening tip, drilling their first five three-pointers, shooting 54 percent from the floor overall while featuring seven players in double-figures.

Darius Garland was an absolute maestro in the Mecca – leading both teams with 24 points and 13 assists, his third double-double in his last four outings, going 8-of-19 from the floor, including 5-of-9 from deep in the win.

Moses Brown doubled-up in his second straight game in just his third start as a Cavalier – finishing with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting, adding a game-high 13 boards and a blocked shot.

Caris LeVert had a solid all-around floor game, finishing with 19 points on 8-of-16 shooting to go with six boards, six assists and a pair of steals.

Isaac Okoro was an efficient 7-of-8 from the floor for 16 points, adding two boards and a pair of assists, and Lauri Markkanen pitched in with 10 points and nine boards despite attempting just three shots from the floor.

Kevin Love was rock-solid off the bench – chipping in with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including 3-of-7 from long-range, to go with five boards, a steal, a block a two more charges-taken.

Cedi Osman followed up his 21-point showing on Thursday in Atlanta with 10 points to round out the Cavaliers in double-figures, going 2-of-6 from beyond the arc and 4-of-5 from the stripe.

The Knicks, who were eliminated from postseason contention on Thursday night, were led by Obi Toppin, who finished with 20 points. Immanuel Quickley added 17 off the bench.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT

Caris LeVert gets a steal and pulls off a behind-the-back pass to Darius Garland who delivers a quick touch-pass to Moses Brown for the dunk to end this fun fast break for the Cavs.

TURNING POINT

The Wine and Gold got off to a hot start and jumped on New York from the opening tip. But the Knicks managed to keep it competitive through the first half and into the third quarter – pulling to within six, 80-74, on R.J. Barrett’s free throw midway through the period.

But the Cavaliers went into overdrive at that point, with Kevin Love and Darius Garland leading a 22-11 run to close the third – taking a 17-point edge into the final period. New York didn’t get to within single figures the rest of the way.

BY THE NUMBERS

25.2, 10.8 … points and assists that Darius Garland is averaging in the 17 games since returning from a brief absence with a sore lower back – with 12 double-doubles in the mix.

Garland handed out 171 assists in the month of March, most in a single month in franchise history, and is looking to become just the second player – joining LeBron James – in Cavs history to average at least 21.0 points and 8.0 assists for the season.

QUOTABLE

Kevin Love, on Saturday’s all-around team effort in New York …

"Getting in the win column was huge for us. We’ll take anything we can get right now, trying to find ourselves with guys being out. But I thought the offensive side of the ball flowed really well and we were able to get stops. But we had a number of guys throughout our lineup that really set the tone for us early and just play extremely hard. We had Moses (Brown) the Junkyard Dog chain tonight. So we keep spreading the wealth in that way. It was nice to see."

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn.

UP NEXT

With Saturday’s win in the books, the Cavaliers are down to their final four games of the 2021-22 season, including Sunday evening’s showdown with the Sixers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cleveland hits the road one final time this week, traveling to Orlando for a Tuesday night meeting with the Magic followed by what could be a huge Friday night tussle with the Nets on Friday in Brooklyn. The Cavs close out the campaign next Sunday, welcoming the World Champs to town.

Cavs vs. Knicks Postgame: Kevin Love

Cavs forward Kevin Love spoke with the media following Saturday's win against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Cavs at Knicks - April 2, 2022

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Cavs vs. Knicks Postgame: Kevin Love
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Knicks Postgame: Kevin Love

Cavs forward Kevin Love spoke with the media following Saturday's win against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Apr 2, 2022  |  12:23
Cavs vs. Knicks Postgame: Darius Garland
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Knicks Postgame: Darius Garland

Cavs guard Darius Garland spoke with the media following Saturday's win against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Apr 2, 2022  |  09:09
Cavs vs. Knicks Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Knicks Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff

Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke with the media following Saturday's win against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Apr 2, 2022  |  09:27
Cedi Knocks Down a Three While Getting Fouled
Now Playing

Cedi Knocks Down a Three While Getting Fouled

The Cavs strong second half continues with a three pointer by Cedi Osman that he hits while getting fouled to earn a four-point play opportunity.
Apr 2, 2022  |  00:27
Feat. Highlight: Cavs Run Highlight-Filled Fast Break
Now Playing

Feat. Highlight: Cavs Run Highlight-Filled Fast Break

Caris LeVert gets a steal and pulls off a behind-the-back pass to Darius Garland who delivers a quick touch-pass to Moses Brown for the dunk to end this fun fast break for the Cavs.
Apr 2, 2022  |  00:19
Lauri Hits Long Two at the Buzzer
Now Playing

Lauri Hits Long Two at the Buzzer

Off of an inbound pass, Lauri Markkanen makes a quick catch and shoot shot from just inside the arc as the shot clock buzzer sounds early in the third.
Apr 2, 2022  |  00:16
DG Dances on the Defense, Drops a Dime
Now Playing

DG Dances on the Defense, Drops a Dime

Darius Garland dances on his defender with a series of moves, ducks under a challenge, and drops off a pass to Moses Brown who catches it and dunks with just seconds left in the first half.
Apr 2, 2022  |  00:13
Garland Finds Okoro on the Fast Break
Now Playing

Garland Finds Okoro on the Fast Break

The Cavs get out and run after a missed shot from New York, as Darius Garland finds Isaac Okoro running the floor who throws it down easily with two hands.
Apr 2, 2022  |  00:12
Brown's Strong Play Continues in the Second Quarter
Now Playing

Brown's Strong Play Continues in the Second Quarter

Moses Brown is continuing to impress in the Wine & Gold, working hard inside today with a pair of tough baskets against the Knicks in the second quarter.
Apr 2, 2022  |  00:25
DG Drops in Consecutive Triples
Now Playing

DG Drops in Consecutive Triples

Taking what the defense gives him, Darius Garland shoots and scores on a three ball in consecutive Cavs possessions to help grow the lead.
Apr 2, 2022  |  00:29
Garland Fires a Pass Inside to Okoro
Now Playing

Garland Fires a Pass Inside to Okoro

Darius Garland fires a one-handed pass inside to a wide-open Isaac Okoro who catches and scores an easy lay-up in the first quarter.
Apr 2, 2022  |  00:10
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter