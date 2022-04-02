Big Third Quarter Propels Cavs Past Knicks

RECAP The Wine & Gold pick up a huge win this afternoon, taking down the New York Knicks 119-101 inside Madison Square Garden for the wire-to-wire win. The Cavs swept the season series against the Knicks, 3-0. Seven Cavs finished in double-figures and the team shot it at 54 percent from the floor and made 15 triples. There were 26 assist to just nine turnovers. Darius Garland and Moses Brown each recorded a double-double. Garland finished the game with 24 points and 13 assists, a game-high mark in both categories. Brown, starting for the third straight game, had 16 and a game-high 13 rebounds. Caris LeVert had 19, Isaac Okoro had 16, Lauri Markkanen had 10 (for all five starters to be in double digits), while Kevin Love (15) and Cedi Osman (10) helped the offense off the bench. Full recap to come. Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

WRAP-UP The Cavaliers have been good all year with their backs against the wall, and they were tough when it counted again on Saturday afternoon, getting a desperately-needed victory in New York. J.B. Bickerstaff’s shorthanded squad jumped all over the Knicks right from the opening tip, expanding their lead late in the third quarter and cruising to the 119-101 win in a matinee at Madison Square Garden. Still down two of their starting big men, Cleveland needed a bounce-back effort after a lopsided loss two nights ago in Atlanta. And the Wine & Gold were sharp from the opening tip, drilling their first five three-pointers, shooting 54 percent from the floor overall while featuring seven players in double-figures. Darius Garland was an absolute maestro in the Mecca – leading both teams with 24 points and 13 assists, his third double-double in his last four outings, going 8-of-19 from the floor, including 5-of-9 from deep in the win. Moses Brown doubled-up in his second straight game in just his third start as a Cavalier – finishing with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting, adding a game-high 13 boards and a blocked shot. Caris LeVert had a solid all-around floor game, finishing with 19 points on 8-of-16 shooting to go with six boards, six assists and a pair of steals. Isaac Okoro was an efficient 7-of-8 from the floor for 16 points, adding two boards and a pair of assists, and Lauri Markkanen pitched in with 10 points and nine boards despite attempting just three shots from the floor. Kevin Love was rock-solid off the bench – chipping in with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including 3-of-7 from long-range, to go with five boards, a steal, a block a two more charges-taken. Cedi Osman followed up his 21-point showing on Thursday in Atlanta with 10 points to round out the Cavaliers in double-figures, going 2-of-6 from beyond the arc and 4-of-5 from the stripe. The Knicks, who were eliminated from postseason contention on Thursday night, were led by Obi Toppin, who finished with 20 points. Immanuel Quickley added 17 off the bench. Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT Caris LeVert gets a steal and pulls off a behind-the-back pass to Darius Garland who delivers a quick touch-pass to Moses Brown for the dunk to end this fun fast break for the Cavs.

TURNING POINT The Wine and Gold got off to a hot start and jumped on New York from the opening tip. But the Knicks managed to keep it competitive through the first half and into the third quarter – pulling to within six, 80-74, on R.J. Barrett’s free throw midway through the period. But the Cavaliers went into overdrive at that point, with Kevin Love and Darius Garland leading a 22-11 run to close the third – taking a 17-point edge into the final period. New York didn’t get to within single figures the rest of the way.

BY THE NUMBERS 25.2, 10.8 … points and assists that Darius Garland is averaging in the 17 games since returning from a brief absence with a sore lower back – with 12 double-doubles in the mix. Garland handed out 171 assists in the month of March, most in a single month in franchise history, and is looking to become just the second player – joining LeBron James – in Cavs history to average at least 21.0 points and 8.0 assists for the season.

QUOTABLE Kevin Love, on Saturday’s all-around team effort in New York … "Getting in the win column was huge for us. We’ll take anything we can get right now, trying to find ourselves with guys being out. But I thought the offensive side of the ball flowed really well and we were able to get stops. But we had a number of guys throughout our lineup that really set the tone for us early and just play extremely hard. We had Moses (Brown) the Junkyard Dog chain tonight. So we keep spreading the wealth in that way. It was nice to see."