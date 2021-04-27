Cavs vs Magic | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
HOME FOR THE LONG HAUL
Tonight starts a string of five in a row at home for the Cavaliers, welcoming the Orlando Magic to Cleveland. The two played twice in the first half of the season, but Orlando looks vastly different after some injuries and a busy trade deadline.
LAST TIME OUT
With seven players on the shelf for Monday night's game against the Raptors, the Cavs hung tough with a fully-healthy Toronto squad for the better part of a two quarters. About halfway through the third quarter, the Wine & Gold would run out of gas. Darius Garland had 13 points and 10 assists while Isaac Okoro set a career-high with 20 points.
Read Monday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Dean Wade, Darius Garland
Magic: Chuma Okeke, Wendell Carter Jr., Cole Anthony
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
TBD
Magic:
TBD
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
It is the start of a weekend back-to-back that sees the Wizards come in for a rematch on Friday and the Miami Heat to wrap-up the season series on Saturday.