Cavs vs Magic | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

HOME FOR THE LONG HAUL

Tonight starts a string of five in a row at home for the Cavaliers, welcoming the Orlando Magic to Cleveland. The two played twice in the first half of the season, but Orlando looks vastly different after some injuries and a busy trade deadline.

LAST TIME OUT

With seven players on the shelf for Monday night's game against the Raptors, the Cavs hung tough with a fully-healthy Toronto squad for the better part of a two quarters. About halfway through the third quarter, the Wine & Gold would run out of gas. Darius Garland had 13 points and 10 assists while Isaac Okoro set a career-high with 20 points.

Read Monday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE ORL 21-40 Record 18-43 13th in East Standing 15th in East 104.0 PPG 104.3 42.4 RPG 45.1 24.0 APG 22.0 4.8 BPG 4.3 8.0 SPG 7.1

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Dean Wade, Darius Garland

Magic: Chuma Okeke, Wendell Carter Jr., Cole Anthony

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD

Magic:

TBD

Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Magic assistant coach Steve Hetzel was the head coach of Cleveland’s NBA G League affiliate, Canton Charge, in 2013-14



Magic Assistant Coach Ty Corbin played 86 career games with the Cavs from 1987-1988

