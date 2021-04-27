Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs vs Magic | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

HOME FOR THE LONG HAUL

Tonight starts a string of five in a row at home for the Cavaliers, welcoming the Orlando Magic to Cleveland. The two played twice in the first half of the season, but Orlando looks vastly different after some injuries and a busy trade deadline.

LAST TIME OUT

With seven players on the shelf for Monday night's game against the Raptors, the Cavs hung tough with a fully-healthy Toronto squad for the better part of a two quarters. About halfway through the third quarter, the Wine & Gold would run out of gas. Darius Garland had 13 points and 10 assists while Isaac Okoro set a career-high with 20 points.

Read Monday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
ORL
21-40
Record
18-43
13th in East
Standing
15th in East
104.0
PPG
104.3
42.4
RPG
45.1
24.0
APG
22.0
4.8
BPG
4.3
8.0
SPG
7.1

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Dean Wade, Darius Garland

Magic: Chuma Okeke, Wendell Carter Jr., Cole Anthony

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD


Magic:

TBD


Subject to change*


CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Magic assistant coach Steve Hetzel was the head coach of Cleveland’s NBA G League affiliate, Canton Charge, in 2013-14
  • Magic Assistant Coach Ty Corbin played 86 career games with the Cavs from 1987-1988
  • Cavs guard/forward Isaac Okoro and Magic forward Chuma Okeke both played their collegiate career at Auburn University

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    It is the start of a weekend back-to-back that sees the Wizards come in for a rematch on Friday and the Miami Heat to wrap-up the season series on Saturday.

    • Tags
    Cavaliers, Magic, 4-27-2021 vs Magic

    Related Content

    Cavaliers

    Magic

    NEXT UP:
    • Facebook
    • Twitter