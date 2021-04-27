Shorthanded Cavs Fall to Raptors in Tampa

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers have been shorthanded on countless occasions this year. Monday night’s contest took that to the extreme.

Down seven rotation players and playing the second-half of a back-to-back, the Wine & Gold closed out their recent roadie in the Sunshine State, keeping up with the Raptors for most of the night before running out of gas in the final period – dropping the 112-96 decision to the Raptors in Tampa.

Playing without Collin Sexton (concussion), Larry Nance Jr. (thumb), Taurean Prince (ankle), Matthew Dellavedova (neck), Lamar Stevens (concussion), Dylan Windler (knee) and Isaiah Hartenstein (concussion), the Cavaliers actually jumped out to a 10-2 lead to start the game and held Toronto to just 16 points in the second quarter.

But Cleveland had a mental lapse late in the third quarter which proved costly, giving Toronto a double-digit lead heading into the fourth. The Cavs would eventually cut the deficit to just five early in the period, but the Raptors pushed it double-figures midway through and extended their edge from there.

Rookie Isaac Okoro led the Cavaliers with a career-high 20 points, going 8-for-16 from the floor and 3-of-4 from the stripe to go with six boards.

Jarrett Allen followed up with 15 points on 7-for-11 shooting, adding seven boards, a pair of assists and a steal.

Darius Garland doubled-up with 13 points and a team-high 10 assists and Kevin Love rounded out the starters in double-figures with 11 points, seven boards and four helpers.

The only other Cavalier in double-figures was Damyean Dotson, who hasn’t played since late March, but still chipped in with 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting off the bench.

Toronto’s Pascal Siakam led all scorers with 25 points, going 11-of-19 from the floor. Kyle Lowry handed out 10 assists for the Raptors and Malachi Flynn chipped in with 18 points off the bench.

