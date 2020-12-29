Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Knicks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

View Game Notes

CAVS PLAY LAST HOME GAME OF 2020

The Wine & Gold look to improve to 4-0 on the young season Tuesday night as the New York Knicks come to town. The Knicks are 1-2 on the season and are coming off an impressive win over the Bucks. This will be Cleveland's last home of the calendar year of 2020.

LAST TIME OUT

The Cavs took down an Eastern Conference heavyweight on Sunday night in the Philadelphia 76ers. It was pretty much a wire-to-wire victory for the Cavaliers, as they won, 118-94. Strong outings from Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, and Andre Drummond led the way for Cleveland.

Read Saturday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
NYK
3-0
Record
1-2
1st in East
Standing
3rd in East
122.3
PPG
108.7
48.7
RPG
43.0
31.3
APG
23.7
4.3
BPG
5.3
12.7
SPG
6.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Larry Nance Jr.

Knicks: R.J. Barrett, Frank Ntilikina, Julius Randle

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT
  • Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT
  • Isaac Okoro - Left Foot Sprain - OUT
  • Kevin Porter Jr. - Personal - OUT
  • Dylan Windler - Left Hand Fracture - OUT

    Knicks:

  • Alec Burks - Left Ankle Sprain - QUESTIONABLE
  • Kevin Knox II - Sore Left Knee - PROBABLE
  • Immanuel Quickley - Sore Left Hip - OUT
  • Austin Rivers - Sore Groin - OUT
  • Dennis Smith Jr. - Left Quad Contusion - OUT
  • Omari Spellman - Sore Right Knee - OUT
  • Obi Toppin - Right Calf Strain - OUT

    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Knicks guard Alec Burks played in 34 games for the Cavs in 2018-19
  • Knicks forward Omari Spellman was born in Cleveland, Ohio
  • Knicks guard Austin Rivers was named after Cavaliers legend Austin Carr

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    Cleveland's first long road trip of the season starts on Thursday in Indiana. The Pacers & Cavs will play a New Year's Eve matinee at Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 3PM.

    Cavaliers, Knicks, 2020-21 Game Preview, Game Preview, 12-29-2020 vs Knicks

