Cavs vs Knicks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

CAVS PLAY LAST HOME GAME OF 2020
The Wine & Gold look to improve to 4-0 on the young season Tuesday night as the New York Knicks come to town. The Knicks are 1-2 on the season and are coming off an impressive win over the Bucks. This will be Cleveland's last home of the calendar year of 2020.
LAST TIME OUT
The Cavs took down an Eastern Conference heavyweight on Sunday night in the Philadelphia 76ers. It was pretty much a wire-to-wire victory for the Cavaliers, as they won, 118-94. Strong outings from Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, and Andre Drummond led the way for Cleveland.
Read Saturday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Larry Nance Jr.
Knicks: R.J. Barrett, Frank Ntilikina, Julius Randle
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Knicks:
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
Cleveland's first long road trip of the season starts on Thursday in Indiana. The Pacers & Cavs will play a New Year's Eve matinee at Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 3PM.