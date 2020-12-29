Cavs vs Knicks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

CAVS PLAY LAST HOME GAME OF 2020

The Wine & Gold look to improve to 4-0 on the young season Tuesday night as the New York Knicks come to town. The Knicks are 1-2 on the season and are coming off an impressive win over the Bucks. This will be Cleveland's last home of the calendar year of 2020.

LAST TIME OUT

The Cavs took down an Eastern Conference heavyweight on Sunday night in the Philadelphia 76ers. It was pretty much a wire-to-wire victory for the Cavaliers, as they won, 118-94. Strong outings from Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, and Andre Drummond led the way for Cleveland.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE NYK 3-0 Record 1-2 1st in East Standing 3rd in East 122.3 PPG 108.7 48.7 RPG 43.0 31.3 APG 23.7 4.3 BPG 5.3 12.7 SPG 6.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Larry Nance Jr.

Knicks: R.J. Barrett, Frank Ntilikina, Julius Randle

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT



Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT



Isaac Okoro - Left Foot Sprain - OUT



Kevin Porter Jr. - Personal - OUT



Dylan Windler - Left Hand Fracture - OUT



Knicks:

Alec Burks - Left Ankle Sprain - QUESTIONABLE



Kevin Knox II - Sore Left Knee - PROBABLE



Immanuel Quickley - Sore Left Hip - OUT



Austin Rivers - Sore Groin - OUT



Dennis Smith Jr. - Left Quad Contusion - OUT



Omari Spellman - Sore Right Knee - OUT



Obi Toppin - Right Calf Strain - OUT



Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Knicks guard Alec Burks played in 34 games for the Cavs in 2018-19



Knicks forward Omari Spellman was born in Cleveland, Ohio

