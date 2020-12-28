Cavaliers Maul Sixers at Home, Stay Perfect

WRAP-UP

The young Cavaliers are starting to learn how to win. And they’re finding out that the best – and certainly most fun – way to do that is on the job.

The Wine & Gold improved to 3-0 on Sunday night – stomping the Sixers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, 118-94, to complete the weekend back-to-back with a pair of impressive victories.

After Saturday night’s nail-biter in Detroit – overcoming a pair of late deficits to win in double-overtime – the Cavaliers deserved a laugher on Sunday. And when two-time All-Star Joel Embiid was announced as a late scratch, the doors were opened for exactly that – extending their lead to as much 32 points in the fourth quarter.

Andre Drummond came up big again on Sunday night – leading both teams with 24 points and 14 boards, going 11-for-18 from the floor, adding three assists, three steals and a pair of blocked shots.

Collin Sexton followed up his big night in Motown with a 22-point effort in Sunday’s win, going 8-for-15 from the floor to go with three boards and three assists.

Darius Garland, who piled up a career-high 12 assists against Detroit, led both squads with seven helpers on Sunday – adding 14 points and a pair of steals.

Larry Nance Jr., filling in for rookie Isaac Okoro – out after tweaking his left foot on Saturday – finished with 13 points on an efficient 5-of-6 shooting from the floor, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc to go with five assists, four boards and a pair of steals.

Once again, Cedi Osman notched double-figures off the bench – chipping in with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including 2-of-4 from long-range. Overall, the Cavaliers bench tallied 41 collective points, with every player who dressed getting into the final box score.

The Sixers were led by Tobias Harris, who 13 of his 16 points before halftime. Ben Simmons, who added 15 points in loss, took just a single shot attempt after intermission.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.