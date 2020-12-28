Cavaliers Maul Sixers at Home, Stay Perfect

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
The young Cavaliers are starting to learn how to win. And they’re finding out that the best – and certainly most fun – way to do that is on the job.
The Wine & Gold improved to 3-0 on Sunday night – stomping the Sixers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, 118-94, to complete the weekend back-to-back with a pair of impressive victories.
After Saturday night’s nail-biter in Detroit – overcoming a pair of late deficits to win in double-overtime – the Cavaliers deserved a laugher on Sunday. And when two-time All-Star Joel Embiid was announced as a late scratch, the doors were opened for exactly that – extending their lead to as much 32 points in the fourth quarter.
Andre Drummond came up big again on Sunday night – leading both teams with 24 points and 14 boards, going 11-for-18 from the floor, adding three assists, three steals and a pair of blocked shots.
Collin Sexton followed up his big night in Motown with a 22-point effort in Sunday’s win, going 8-for-15 from the floor to go with three boards and three assists.
Darius Garland, who piled up a career-high 12 assists against Detroit, led both squads with seven helpers on Sunday – adding 14 points and a pair of steals.
Larry Nance Jr., filling in for rookie Isaac Okoro – out after tweaking his left foot on Saturday – finished with 13 points on an efficient 5-of-6 shooting from the floor, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc to go with five assists, four boards and a pair of steals.
Once again, Cedi Osman notched double-figures off the bench – chipping in with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including 2-of-4 from long-range. Overall, the Cavaliers bench tallied 41 collective points, with every player who dressed getting into the final box score.
The Sixers were led by Tobias Harris, who 13 of his 16 points before halftime. Ben Simmons, who added 15 points in loss, took just a single shot attempt after intermission.
Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.
Andre Drummond starts the fast break with a blocked shot. He takes the ball down the floor, passes to Darius Garland, who drops a behind-the-back-pass to Larry Nance Jr. who finishes the break with a strong two-handed dunk.
After the high drama of Saturday’s thriller in Detroit, Sunday’s meeting with the Sixers was almost never in doubt – and that was fine by J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad.
The Sixers retook the lead late in the first quarter on Ben Simmons’ alley-oop dunk, but it was all Wine & Gold from that point forward. The Cavaliers began the second on a 20-8 run and took a two-touchdown lead into halftime.
In the second stanza, Cleveland ballooned its third quarter lead to 26 points before coasting the finish line in the fourth.
By the Numbers – 20.3, 14.6, 3.0, 2.7, 1.7 … Andre Drummond’s averages in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocks, respectively, through the first three games of the season.
”As a staff, we have spent a bunch of time on this and the idea behind it. We spent nine months building relationships with guys and earning their respect and their trust. And through that, in that time, and guys came back with a willingness to try it our way. And their willingness to play this way is a selfless act on their part. The buy-in from 1-through-17 has been unbelievable. That’s why they’re having fun playing together and they’re having fun competing.”
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.
After sinking the Sixers on Sunday night, the Wine and Gold have just one more home game remaining in the calendar year – a Tuesday night visit from Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and the Knicks.
After that, the Cavaliers hit the road for their next six – beginning with a New Year’s Eve matinee against the Pacers in Indiana. On Saturday, Cleveland travels to Atlanta, followed by stops in Orlando (for a two-game set), Memphis and Milwaukee.