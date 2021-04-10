Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Pelicans | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

NOLA IN CLE

For the second and final time this season, the Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans will square off. The first time was in New Orleans and the Cavs fell in the first game after the All-Star Break. The Pels had the night off last night while the Cavs played the Raptors.

LAST TIME OUT

The Raptors jumped on the Cavs early and often in last night's first half. Toronto score 87 points in the first two quarters for a big halftime lead and were able to stave off the Cavs rally, never letting the Wine & Gold get within 12. Collin Sexton led the way for Cleveland with 29 and Darius Garland followed up with 19.

Read Saturday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
NOP
19-33
Record
23-29
12th in East
Standing
11th in West
103.9
PPG
114.6
42.7
RPG
46.5
23.6
APG
26.0
5.0
BPG
4.4
8.2
SPG
7.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Taurean Prince, Kevin Love

Pelicans: Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD - Back-to-Back


Pelicans:

TBD


Subject to change*


CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Pelicans players Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram and Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr. were all teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers
  • Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova and Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe were teammates on the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons
  • Pelicans Executive VP of Basketball Operations David Griffin was the General Manager of the Cavaliers from 2014-2017

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    Two days off to start the week, then another back-to-back in the middle of it, playing in Charlotte on Wednesday and at home on Thursday against Golden State.

    NEXT UP:
