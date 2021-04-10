Cavs vs Pelicans | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

NOLA IN CLE

For the second and final time this season, the Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans will square off. The first time was in New Orleans and the Cavs fell in the first game after the All-Star Break. The Pels had the night off last night while the Cavs played the Raptors.

LAST TIME OUT

The Raptors jumped on the Cavs early and often in last night's first half. Toronto score 87 points in the first two quarters for a big halftime lead and were able to stave off the Cavs rally, never letting the Wine & Gold get within 12. Collin Sexton led the way for Cleveland with 29 and Darius Garland followed up with 19.

Read Saturday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE NOP 19-33 Record 23-29 12th in East Standing 11th in West 103.9 PPG 114.6 42.7 RPG 46.5 23.6 APG 26.0 5.0 BPG 4.4 8.2 SPG 7.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Taurean Prince, Kevin Love

Pelicans: Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD - Back-to-Back

Pelicans:

TBD

Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Pelicans players Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram and Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr. were all teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers



Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova and Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe were teammates on the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons

