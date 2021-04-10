Cavs vs Pelicans | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
NOLA IN CLE
For the second and final time this season, the Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans will square off. The first time was in New Orleans and the Cavs fell in the first game after the All-Star Break. The Pels had the night off last night while the Cavs played the Raptors.
LAST TIME OUT
The Raptors jumped on the Cavs early and often in last night's first half. Toronto score 87 points in the first two quarters for a big halftime lead and were able to stave off the Cavs rally, never letting the Wine & Gold get within 12. Collin Sexton led the way for Cleveland with 29 and Darius Garland followed up with 19.
Read Saturday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Taurean Prince, Kevin Love
Pelicans: Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
TBD - Back-to-Back
Pelicans:
TBD
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
Two days off to start the week, then another back-to-back in the middle of it, playing in Charlotte on Wednesday and at home on Thursday against Golden State.