Raptors Blistering First Half Sinks Cavs

WRAP-UP

The fact that the Cavaliers scored 61 points after intermission and still lost by 20 should explain what went wrong on Saturday night.

The Raptors hit the Wine & Gold with an offensive haymaker in the first half that they were never able to recover from – mounting a second-half rally before falling to Toronto, 135-115, on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The shorthanded Raptors, who’d lost 15 of their previous 18 outings, were the aggressors right from the opening tip – jumping all over a Cavaliers team that was feeling good after taking two straight lopsided decisions on the road.

The Raptors drilled their first 12 shots from the floor, shot 85 percent and scored 47 points in the opening period.

When the smoke settled at halftime, Toronto had set a Cavaliers’ all-time opponents record – scoring 87 points through the first two quarters to eclipse foes’ offensive marks that’ve unfortunately all been set over the last two seasons.

The Cavaliers were a different squad after intermission – holding the Raptors to just 13 points in the third quarter and outscoring them, 61-48, in the second stanza. They simply dug themselves too deep of a first-half hole to get out of.

Collin Sexton led the Cavaliers with 29 points, going 10-for-20 from the floor and 8-of-9 from the stripe, adding five assists and a steal.

Darius Garland followed up with 19 points on 7-for-17 shooting, leading Cleveland with eight assists to go with a pair of steals.

Kevin Love went 4-of-8 from long-range and 6-of-8 from the line, finishing with 18 points. Dean Wade also went 4-of-8 from deep, finishing with 14 points, six boards, a pair of assists and a steal.

Possibly the Wine & Gold’s most active player all night on Saturday was reserve big man Isaiah Hartenstein, who came off the bench to finish with 12 points, eight boards, six assists, three steals and four blocked shots.

Taurean Prince notched double-figures in his fourth straight game off the bench – pitching in with 10 points, going 2-of-3 from beyond the arc in the loss.

For the Raptors, Gary Trent Jr. was nearly unstoppable in that first half, going 9-of-10 from the floor, including 5-of-6 from long-range for 25 points through the first two periods. Trent would eventually finish with a game-high 44 points, going 17-for-19 overall, 7-of-9 from deep.

