Cavs vs Bucks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 8:00PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

All-Star Voting

THE END OF A HOME STAND

Cleveland and the Milwaukee Bucks are on a similar travel schedule. The Cavs wrap-up a four-game homestand tonight then will embark on a five-game west coast trip while the Bucks are in the middle of a six-game trip of their own.

LAST TIME OUT

Just last night, the Bucks topped the Cavs in a game that was much closer than the final score showed. Cleveland had seven players in double figures, led by Collin Sexton with 19 and Andre Drummond with 18. Cleveland also knocked down 11 three-pointers while holding Milwaukee to seven makes behind the line.

Read Friday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
MIL
10-13
Record
14-8
9th in East
Standing
2nd in East
103.8
PPG
121.0
43.8
RPG
49.0
23.3
APG
27.3
5.4
BPG
5.0
9.1
SPG
8.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Marques Bolden - G-League Two-Way - OUT
  • Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT
  • Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT
  • Larry Nance Jr. - Right Wrist Sprain - QUESTIONABLE

    Bucks:

  • Mamadi Diakite - G-League Two-Way - OUT
  • Sam Merrill - G-League On-Assignment
  • Jordan Nwora - G-League On-Assignment

    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova spent over two seasons with the Bucks (2016-2018)
  • Cavs forward Kevin Love and Bucks guard Jrue Holiday played their collegiate career at UCLA.

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    A five-game, seven-day west coast swing in the future for the Wine & Gold. The Cavaliers start the trip on Monday night with a matchup against the upstart Phoenix Suns.

    Cavaliers, Bucks, 2-6-2021 vs Bucks

    Cavaliers

    Bucks

    2-6-2021 vs Bucks

    NEXT UP:
