Cavs vs Bucks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

THE END OF A HOME STAND

Cleveland and the Milwaukee Bucks are on a similar travel schedule. The Cavs wrap-up a four-game homestand tonight then will embark on a five-game west coast trip while the Bucks are in the middle of a six-game trip of their own.

LAST TIME OUT

Just last night, the Bucks topped the Cavs in a game that was much closer than the final score showed. Cleveland had seven players in double figures, led by Collin Sexton with 19 and Andre Drummond with 18. Cleveland also knocked down 11 three-pointers while holding Milwaukee to seven makes behind the line.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE MIL 10-13 Record 14-8 9th in East Standing 2nd in East 103.8 PPG 121.0 43.8 RPG 49.0 23.3 APG 27.3 5.4 BPG 5.0 9.1 SPG 8.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Marques Bolden - G-League Two-Way - OUT



Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT



Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT



Larry Nance Jr. - Right Wrist Sprain - QUESTIONABLE



Bucks:

Mamadi Diakite - G-League Two-Way - OUT



Sam Merrill - G-League On-Assignment



Jordan Nwora - G-League On-Assignment



CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova spent over two seasons with the Bucks (2016-2018)

