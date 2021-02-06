Cavs vs Bucks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
THE END OF A HOME STAND
Cleveland and the Milwaukee Bucks are on a similar travel schedule. The Cavs wrap-up a four-game homestand tonight then will embark on a five-game west coast trip while the Bucks are in the middle of a six-game trip of their own.
LAST TIME OUT
Just last night, the Bucks topped the Cavs in a game that was much closer than the final score showed. Cleveland had seven players in double figures, led by Collin Sexton with 19 and Andre Drummond with 18. Cleveland also knocked down 11 three-pointers while holding Milwaukee to seven makes behind the line.
Read Friday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro
Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Bucks:
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
A five-game, seven-day west coast swing in the future for the Wine & Gold. The Cavaliers start the trip on Monday night with a matchup against the upstart Phoenix Suns.