Bucks Pull Away Late to Sink Cavs

WRAP-UP

Milwaukee didn’t bomb Cleveland out from beyond the arc – as they had against their last two opponents. Instead, they gave the Cavs a taste of their own medicine.

The Bucks drilled 21 triples in each of their last two games, but cooled off against Cleveland. Instead, the Bucks scored 74 points in the paint and outmuscled the Wine & Gold on the boards, 54-36, pulling away late to take the 123-105 decision on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Cavaliers came in as the East’s second-best team at scoring in the paint and boast the league’s top rebounder. But still without the services of Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr., the Wine and Gold just didn’t have the horsepower upfront.

After a cool-shooting night against the Clippers, Cleveland topped the 30-point mark in each of the first two quarters on Friday. But Milwaukee’s defense got stingier as the night wore on – holding the Cavs to 42 points after intermission, including 16 points on 27 percent shooting in the final period.

Seven Cavaliers notched double-figures on Friday night – led by Collin Sexton, who finished with 19 points on 7-for-17 shooting, adding four assists, a steal and a block. The Young Bull has scored 20-points or more 74 times over the course of his three-year career – but has done so just once against the Bucks.

Andre Drummond followed up with 18 points and a team-high nine boards, adding four assists and a pair of steals.

Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen finished with 13 points apiece. Garland was 6-of-14 from the floor to go with four assists; Allen was a perfect 3-of-3 from the floor, including his first three-pointer as a Cavalier, and was 6-of-6 from the stripe, adding four boards, three assists and a pair of blocked shots.

Taurean Prince and Cedi Osman chipped in with 12 points each – with Prince adding six boards, four assists, a steal and a block and Osman drilling a pair of triples off the bench.

Rookie Isaac Okoro completed the Cavs in double-figures, notching 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting, adding three boards, two steals and a pair of blocked shots.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 33 points and 12 boards, going 13-for-25 from the floor, adding four assists and a game-high four blocks.

