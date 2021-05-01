Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs vs Heat | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 8:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN
Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

SATURDAY NIGHT HOOPS

To wrap-up the season series (and back-to-back), the Cavaliers host the Miami Heat at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday night. Miami is coming off of a win on Wednesday night as Erik Spoelstra recorded his 600th win as head coach.

LAST TIME OUT

Last night's game was a close matchup for the first half before it got away from the Wine & Gold in the third against the Wizards for a lopsided decision. In his first game back after a three-game absence, Collin Sexton led the Cavs with 22 points. Cedi Osman, Jarrett Allen, Isaac Okoro, and Darius Garland were also in double figures for the Cavs.

Read Friday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
MIA
21-42
Record
33-30
13th in East
Standing
7th in East
104.0
PPG
106.5
42.5
RPG
41.8
24.1
APG
26.0
4.7
BPG
4.0
8.1
SPG
7.8

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman, Darius Garland

Heat: Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kendrick Nunn

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD - Back-to-Back


Heat:

TBD


Subject to change*


CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn played in seven games for the Cavaliers in 2012-13
  • Cavs assistant coach Antonio Lang played 6 games for the Heat during the 1997-98 season
  • Cavs forward Kevin Love and Heat forward Trevor Ariza both played their college ball at UCLA

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    As the weekend back-to-back comes to an end tonight, the Cavs will have two days off before another back-to-back, mid-week against the Phoenix Suns and Portland TrailBlazers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

    • Tags
    Cavaliers, Heat, 5-1-2021 vs Heat

    Related Content

    Cavaliers

    Heat

    5-1-2021 vs Heat

    NEXT UP:
    • Facebook
    • Twitter