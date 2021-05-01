Cavs vs Heat | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

SATURDAY NIGHT HOOPS

To wrap-up the season series (and back-to-back), the Cavaliers host the Miami Heat at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday night. Miami is coming off of a win on Wednesday night as Erik Spoelstra recorded his 600th win as head coach.

LAST TIME OUT

Last night's game was a close matchup for the first half before it got away from the Wine & Gold in the third against the Wizards for a lopsided decision. In his first game back after a three-game absence, Collin Sexton led the Cavs with 22 points. Cedi Osman, Jarrett Allen, Isaac Okoro, and Darius Garland were also in double figures for the Cavs.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE MIA 21-42 Record 33-30 13th in East Standing 7th in East 104.0 PPG 106.5 42.5 RPG 41.8 24.1 APG 26.0 4.7 BPG 4.0 8.1 SPG 7.8

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman, Darius Garland

Heat: Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kendrick Nunn

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD - Back-to-Back

Heat:

TBD

Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn played in seven games for the Cavaliers in 2012-13



Cavs assistant coach Antonio Lang played 6 games for the Heat during the 1997-98 season

