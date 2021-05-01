Cavs vs Heat | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
SATURDAY NIGHT HOOPS
To wrap-up the season series (and back-to-back), the Cavaliers host the Miami Heat at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday night. Miami is coming off of a win on Wednesday night as Erik Spoelstra recorded his 600th win as head coach.
LAST TIME OUT
Last night's game was a close matchup for the first half before it got away from the Wine & Gold in the third against the Wizards for a lopsided decision. In his first game back after a three-game absence, Collin Sexton led the Cavs with 22 points. Cedi Osman, Jarrett Allen, Isaac Okoro, and Darius Garland were also in double figures for the Cavs.
Read Friday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman, Darius Garland
Heat: Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kendrick Nunn
INJURY REPORT*
WHAT'S NEXT?
As the weekend back-to-back comes to an end tonight, the Cavs will have two days off before another back-to-back, mid-week against the Phoenix Suns and Portland TrailBlazers on Tuesday and Wednesday.