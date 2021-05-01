Wizards Big Third Sinks Wine and Gold

WRAP-UP

If you’re reading now, you’ve probably read these three words before: third quarter blues.

The Wine and Gold had gone toe-to-toe with the Conference’s hottest squad through the first half – trailing Washington by just a half-dozen at the turn – but Cleveland went cold in the third quarter, netting just 16 points, as the Wizards blew the lid off en route to the 122-93 win on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The first half featured nine ties and 11 lead-changes, after three quarters the Wizards by 23 points – and there was no furious fourth-quarter rally in the works as Washington topped Cleveland for the second time in five days.

The Cavaliers finally got some good news on the health front to start Friday’s contest, with Collin Sexton returning to the lineup after missing the previous three games with a concussion. But his backcourt mate, Darius Garland, was forced to exit the game in the third quarter after tweaking his left ankle and didn’t return for the remainder of the night.

Sexton wasn’t especially sharp from the floor, but still led the Wine and Gold with 22 points – going 7-for-19 from the floor, but just 1-of-6 from long-range, adding seven boards and a pair of assists. On the negative side of the ledger, the third-year man from ‘Bama also committed eight of Cleveland’s 25 turnovers.

The Cavs’ next-leading scorer was Cedi Osman, and he didn’t exactly have his best shooting night either, netting 14 points on 4-of-11 shooting in 19 minutes off the bench.

Jarrett Allen doubled-up for Cleveland, finishing with 13 points and a team-high 11 boards – going 6-of-9 from the floor to go with a pair of helpers and a blocked shot.

Garland added 12 points before he left the game in the third after coming down awkwardly on Davis Bertans foot, going 5-of-11 from the floor to go with three assists and a pair of rebounds.

Isaac Okoro was the only other Cavalier in double-figures – finishing with 10 points on 3-of-9 shooting. Kevin Love grabbed 10 boards in 22 minutes of work, but went scoreless after not attempting a shot from the floor or the stripe.

As they did on Monday night in Washington, the streaking Wizards dominated in the paint, 66-46, and got a big night from their bench – with their reserves outscoring Cleveland’s, 56-36.

Russell Westbrook notched his NBA-record 14th triple-double this month -- tallying 15 points while leading both teams with 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

Bradley Beal, who came into the contest tied for the league’s scoring lead, led Washington with 19 points, but went just 8-of-24 from the floor in 26 minutes of work.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.