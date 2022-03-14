Cavs vs Clippers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

START OF A HOMESTAND

Starting tonight, the Cavs start a five game homestand as the busy month of March rolls on. The first team coming to Cleveland is the Los Angeles Clippers. These two met in the fifth game of the season in LA, which the Cavs won by 13.

LAST TIME OUT

It was a tough end to the weekend back-to-back, falling by 10 to the Bulls on Saturday night. Cleveland committed 14 turnovers and made just five triples on the night. Darius Garland led the shorthanded-squad, scoring 25 points (19 in the second half) and seven assists. Evan Mobley added 17 and seven boards; Kevin Love doubled-up with 10 and 11.

Read Saturday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE LAC 38-29 Record 36-34 6th in East Standing 8th in West 106.7 PPG 106.9 44.6 RPG 44.2 25.1 APG 23.5 4.3 BPG 4.8 7.1 SPG 7.5

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, Kevin Love

Clippers: Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris Sr., Luke Kennard

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Caris LeVert - Right Foot - QUESTIONABLE



Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - OUT



Dean Wade - Day-to-Day



Lauri Markkanen - Ankle - QUESTIONABLE



Rajon Rondo - Ankle - DOUBTFUL



Clippers:

Kawhi Leonard - Knee - OUT



Paul George - Elbow - OUT



Norman Powell - OUT



Jason Preston - Foot - OUT

