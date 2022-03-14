Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Clippers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

START OF A HOMESTAND

Starting tonight, the Cavs start a five game homestand as the busy month of March rolls on. The first team coming to Cleveland is the Los Angeles Clippers. These two met in the fifth game of the season in LA, which the Cavs won by 13.

LAST TIME OUT

It was a tough end to the weekend back-to-back, falling by 10 to the Bulls on Saturday night. Cleveland committed 14 turnovers and made just five triples on the night. Darius Garland led the shorthanded-squad, scoring 25 points (19 in the second half) and seven assists. Evan Mobley added 17 and seven boards; Kevin Love doubled-up with 10 and 11.

Read Saturday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
LAC
38-29
Record
36-34
6th in East
Standing
8th in West
106.7
PPG
106.9
44.6
RPG
44.2
25.1
APG
23.5
4.3
BPG
4.8
7.1
SPG
7.5

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, Kevin Love

Clippers: Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris Sr., Luke Kennard

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Caris LeVert - Right Foot - QUESTIONABLE
  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - OUT
  • Dean Wade - Day-to-Day
  • Lauri Markkanen - Ankle - QUESTIONABLE
  • Rajon Rondo - Ankle - DOUBTFUL

    Clippers:

  • Kawhi Leonard - Knee - OUT
  • Paul George - Elbow - OUT
  • Norman Powell - OUT
  • Jason Preston - Foot - OUT
  • Robert Covington - Personal - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    Rolling in on Wednesday are the Philadelphia 76ers, followed by visits from Denver on Friday and Detroit on Saturday.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Cavaliers, Clippers, 3-14-2022 vs Clippers

