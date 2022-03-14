Cavs vs Clippers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
START OF A HOMESTAND
Starting tonight, the Cavs start a five game homestand as the busy month of March rolls on. The first team coming to Cleveland is the Los Angeles Clippers. These two met in the fifth game of the season in LA, which the Cavs won by 13.
LAST TIME OUT
It was a tough end to the weekend back-to-back, falling by 10 to the Bulls on Saturday night. Cleveland committed 14 turnovers and made just five triples on the night. Darius Garland led the shorthanded-squad, scoring 25 points (19 in the second half) and seven assists. Evan Mobley added 17 and seven boards; Kevin Love doubled-up with 10 and 11.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, Kevin Love
Clippers: Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris Sr., Luke Kennard
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Clippers:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
Rolling in on Wednesday are the Philadelphia 76ers, followed by visits from Denver on Friday and Detroit on Saturday.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.