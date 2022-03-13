Cool-Shooting Cavs Stumble in Chicago

RECAP The Chicago Bulls keep the shorthanded Cavs at arm's length for the entire second half of tonights game, taking both wins of this match up in Chicago at 101-91. Chicago had 19 fast break points in comparison to Cleveland's 9 in the United Center. Cleveland shot 42%FG & 21%3FG. Darius Garland leads the Cavs with 25 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds. Evan Mobley close behind with 17 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks. Kevin Love contributes 10 points and a team-high of 11 rebounds. Cedi Osman closes out with 14 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Full recap to come. Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

WRAP-UP The Cavaliers have five straight on their home floor on the horizon – and for J.B. Bickerstaff’s shorthanded squad, that homestand can’t come fast enough. The Wine and Gold wrapped up their three-game trip with a pair of sloppy losses – dropping the front end of the back-to-back on Friday night in Miami and falling again on Saturday night at the United Center – falling behind late in the second quarter and never mounting a serious second-half threat, dropping the 101-91 decision. The loss was Cleveland’s second straight and seventh in their last 10. The Bulls have now taken the first two in Chicago this year with one more contest remaining this year, a March 26 meeting at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers were already playing without Jarrett Allen (finger) and Caris LeVert (foot) and lost Lauri Markkanen to a late scratch on Saturday with a sore right ankle. Rajon Rondo was lost for the night after coming down on Chicago’s Ayo Dosunmu’s foot on a three-point attempt. (Dosunmu was issued a Flagrant-1 for the play.) Cleveland was solid defensively, holding the Bulls to 44 percent shooting and outscored the Bulls in the second half. Unfortunately, the Cavs also connected on just five three-pointers, shot 42 percent from the floor overall and committed 14 turnovers that turned into 21 Chicago points. Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 25 points in a game that was a tale of two halves – going 2-for-12 from the floor before intermission and 7-for-12 for 19 points afterward. The All-Star guard led Cleveland with seven assists, adding seven boards and a steal. Evan Mobley followed up with 17 points, going 8-of-17 from the floor to go with seven boards and a pair of blocks. Kevin Love, who moved into the starting lineup in the absence of Markkanen, doubled-up with 10 points and team-high 11 rebounds, adding three assists and a block. Cedi Osman rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures on Saturday night, chipping in with 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting, adding four boards, three assists and a pair of steals. DeMar DeRozan led five Bulls in double-figures with 25 points, going 9-of-26 from the floor, while Nikola Vucevic doubled-up with 20 points and a game-high 14 boards in the win. Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT Darius Garland finds Cedi Osman for a dunk down the court off the fast break in Chicago.

TURNING POINT The Cavaliers cut Chicago’s lead under double-figures just three times in the second stanza – in the first minute of the third quarter, halfway through the fourth and again in the game’s final minute. The game got there with a Bulls mini-run to end the first half. The Cavaliers got to within five, 39-34, with just under five minutes to play. But from there, Chicago would go on a 12-4 run that Cleveland down a baker’s dozen. The Cavs never mounted a serious threat after intermission.

BY THE NUMBERS 27.4, 8.5 … points and assists that Darius Garland has averaged over his last 10 games – registering double-doubles in four of them. During that stretch, Garland has two 30-point games and a career-best 41-point outburst against Indiana. The 22-year-old is on pace to join Magic Johnson as the only two player in league history to finish a season averaging at least 20.0 points and 8.0 assists while shooting better than 46 percent from the floor and 90 percent from the stripe.

QUOTABLE Kevin Love, on the Cavs returning for a favorable stretch at home … , on the Cavs returning for a favorable stretch at home … ”We’re definitely thankful we’re going back home. We just need to get guys healthy and at the right time, so we’re hoping that (Rondo)’s ok and Lauri will come back and guys will have time sleep in their own beds, get good meals, whatever it may be, those micro-gains you get from familiarity of being home. But the more bodies we have out there, we’re that type of team where it’s a strength-in-numbers-type team. We can’t expect Darius or Evan to go out there and get 20 and 10 every night.”