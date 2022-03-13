Cool-Shooting Cavs Stumble in Chicago

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
The Cavaliers have five straight on their home floor on the horizon – and for J.B. Bickerstaff’s shorthanded squad, that homestand can’t come fast enough.
The Wine and Gold wrapped up their three-game trip with a pair of sloppy losses – dropping the front end of the back-to-back on Friday night in Miami and falling again on Saturday night at the United Center – falling behind late in the second quarter and never mounting a serious second-half threat, dropping the 101-91 decision.
The loss was Cleveland’s second straight and seventh in their last 10. The Bulls have now taken the first two in Chicago this year with one more contest remaining this year, a March 26 meeting at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The Cavaliers were already playing without Jarrett Allen (finger) and Caris LeVert (foot) and lost Lauri Markkanen to a late scratch on Saturday with a sore right ankle. Rajon Rondo was lost for the night after coming down on Chicago’s Ayo Dosunmu’s foot on a three-point attempt. (Dosunmu was issued a Flagrant-1 for the play.)
Cleveland was solid defensively, holding the Bulls to 44 percent shooting and outscored the Bulls in the second half. Unfortunately, the Cavs also connected on just five three-pointers, shot 42 percent from the floor overall and committed 14 turnovers that turned into 21 Chicago points.
Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 25 points in a game that was a tale of two halves – going 2-for-12 from the floor before intermission and 7-for-12 for 19 points afterward. The All-Star guard led Cleveland with seven assists, adding seven boards and a steal.
Evan Mobley followed up with 17 points, going 8-of-17 from the floor to go with seven boards and a pair of blocks.
Kevin Love, who moved into the starting lineup in the absence of Markkanen, doubled-up with 10 points and team-high 11 rebounds, adding three assists and a block.
Cedi Osman rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures on Saturday night, chipping in with 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting, adding four boards, three assists and a pair of steals.
DeMar DeRozan led five Bulls in double-figures with 25 points, going 9-of-26 from the floor, while Nikola Vucevic doubled-up with 20 points and a game-high 14 boards in the win.
Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.
Darius Garland finds Cedi Osman for a dunk down the court off the fast break in Chicago.
The Cavaliers cut Chicago’s lead under double-figures just three times in the second stanza – in the first minute of the third quarter, halfway through the fourth and again in the game’s final minute.
The game got there with a Bulls mini-run to end the first half. The Cavaliers got to within five, 39-34, with just under five minutes to play. But from there, Chicago would go on a 12-4 run that Cleveland down a baker’s dozen.
The Cavs never mounted a serious threat after intermission.
27.4, 8.5 … points and assists that Darius Garland has averaged over his last 10 games – registering double-doubles in four of them. During that stretch, Garland has two 30-point games and a career-best 41-point outburst against Indiana.
The 22-year-old is on pace to join Magic Johnson as the only two player in league history to finish a season averaging at least 20.0 points and 8.0 assists while shooting better than 46 percent from the floor and 90 percent from the stripe.
”We’re definitely thankful we’re going back home. We just need to get guys healthy and at the right time, so we’re hoping that (Rondo)’s ok and Lauri will come back and guys will have time sleep in their own beds, get good meals, whatever it may be, those micro-gains you get from familiarity of being home. But the more bodies we have out there, we’re that type of team where it’s a strength-in-numbers-type team. We can’t expect Darius or Evan to go out there and get 20 and 10 every night.”
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.
After wrapping up their three-game roadie on Saturday night, the Wine and Gold don’t have a trip longer than two games the rest of the way – and come home for eight of their final 10 games in March at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The home cookin’ is bracketed by the Los Angeles teams – with the Clippers rolling in on Monday night, followed by a visit from the Sixers on Wednesday, a weekend back-to-back with the Nuggets and Pistons respectively before closing it out next Monday night with a visit from LeBron and the Lakers.