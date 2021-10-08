Cavs vs Pacers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

FIRST ONE AT HOME

For the first time in the 2021-22 season, the Cavs will play at home with the first meeting being with the Indiana Pacers. The Cavs dropped all three meetings to the Pacers last season, with two of those in Cleveland.

LAST TIME OUT

On the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday, the Wine & Gold looked much better. Plenty of solid performances were turned in, including Collin Sexton scoring 19 and Darius Garland adding in 15. Jarrett Allen and Isaac Okoro each scored 12. Evan Mobley had a complete game, scoring eight points, leading both teams with 12 boards, and blocking two shots, to go with a while bunch of dunks.

Read Wednesday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE IND 22-50 2020-21 Record 34-38 13th in East 2020-21 Standing 9th in East 103.8 2020-21 PPG 115.3 42.7 2020-21 RPG 46.8 25.4 2020-21 APG 26.1 4.5 2020-21 BPG 5.3 7.8 2020-21 SPG 7.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro

Pacers: Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, Malcom Brogdon

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD

Pacers:

TBD

Subject to change*

WHAT'S NEXT?

It's the final home game of the preseason on Saturday as the Cavs get another shot to take down the Bulls. The preseason then wraps-up next week against these same Pacers.

