Cavs vs Pacers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
FIRST ONE AT HOME
For the first time in the 2021-22 season, the Cavs will play at home with the first meeting being with the Indiana Pacers. The Cavs dropped all three meetings to the Pacers last season, with two of those in Cleveland.
LAST TIME OUT
On the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday, the Wine & Gold looked much better. Plenty of solid performances were turned in, including Collin Sexton scoring 19 and Darius Garland adding in 15. Jarrett Allen and Isaac Okoro each scored 12. Evan Mobley had a complete game, scoring eight points, leading both teams with 12 boards, and blocking two shots, to go with a while bunch of dunks.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro
Pacers: Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, Malcom Brogdon
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
TBD
Pacers:
TBD
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
It's the final home game of the preseason on Saturday as the Cavs get another shot to take down the Bulls. The preseason then wraps-up next week against these same Pacers.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.