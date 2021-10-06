Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs Get Even, Hold Off Hawks

Posted: Oct 06, 2021

WRAP-UP

You often hear that one of the best things about the NBA is that you can wash the taste of a bad performance out of your mouth quickly. And the Cavs did just that on Wednesday night.

It was just a preseason loss, but Tuesday night’s drubbing in Chicago still left a mark. Cleveland came out with a different attitude in the second half of their road back-to-back – hanging on to top the Hawks, 99-96, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

After not leading for a single second in Chicago, Wednesday’s thriller featured 12 ties and 10 lead-changes.

After a back-and-forth start to the fourth quarter against the Trey Young-less Hawks, Ricky Rubio’s floater with 5:20 to play gave the Wine and Gold a two-point advantage. Cleveland would eventually extend it’s lead to nine before the Hawks cut it to one, 93-92, with 1:27 to play. But Darius Garland, Collin Sexton and Isaac Okoro were perfect from the stripe down the stretch – and rookie Evan Mobley was a force in the middle, as the Cavs stiffened down the stretch.

Playing in his hometown, Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 19 points on 7-for-17 shooting, adding six boards and a pair of assists.

Darius Garland added 15 points, going 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, adding a game-high seven assists and a steal.

Jarrett Allen and Isaac Okoro finished with a dozen points apiece – with Allen going a perfect 8-of-8 from the line and leading both teams with three blocks and Okoro leading the Wine and Gold with three steals.

Lauri Markkanen led Cleveland’s reserves with 11 points, going 5-of-7 from the floor, while Ricky Rubio finished with eight points and six assists while recording a game-best +16 in 23 minutes of work off the bench.

And then there’s the Cavs top pick from this past Draft, Mobley, who got credit for two blocks but altered many more and led both teams with 12 boards, three off the offensive class, to go with eight points.

The Cavaliers held the Hawks to 40 percent shooting and took 13 more free throws, and after committing 14 turnovers before intermission had just eight miscues in the second half.

Atlanta’s Cam Reddish led all scorers on Wednesday – finishing with 20 points on 7-for-17 shooting, including 4-of-8 from long-distance, adding a game-high five steals in the loss.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT

Evan Mobley puts on a show in the first half in Atlanta, with two ally-oop dunks, and one where he does it himself in the paint.

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

Cavs at Hawks Postgame: Ricky Rubio

Cavs guard Ricky Rubio spoke with the media following Wednesday's preseason win in Atlanta against the Hawks at State Farm Arena.

Cavs at Hawks - October 6, 2021

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Cavs at Hawks Postgame: Ricky Rubio
Now Playing

Cavs at Hawks Postgame: Ricky Rubio

Cavs guard Ricky Rubio spoke with the media following Wednesday's preseason win in Atlanta against the Hawks at State Farm Arena.
Oct 7, 2021  |  10:29
Cavs at Hawks Postgame: Darius Garland
Now Playing

Cavs at Hawks Postgame: Darius Garland

Cavs guard Darius Garland spoke with the media following Wednesday's preseason win in Atlanta against the Hawks at State Farm Arena.
Oct 7, 2021  |  07:27
Cavs at Hawks Postgame: Jarrett Allen
Now Playing

Cavs at Hawks Postgame: Jarrett Allen

Cavs center Jarrett Allen spoke with the media following Wednesday's preseason win in Atlanta against the Hawks at State Farm Arena.
Oct 7, 2021  |  06:22
Cavs at Hawks Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff
Now Playing

Cavs at Hawks Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff

Cavs Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke with the media following Wednesday's preseason win in Atlanta against the Hawks at State Farm Arena.
Oct 7, 2021  |  11:26
Rubio's Backdoor Find to Sexton
Now Playing

Rubio's Backdoor Find to Sexton

A baseline cut from Collin Sexton gets him open as Ricky Rubio delivers an on-time bounce pass that Sexton dunks home with two hands.
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:17
Sexton's Dime to a Cutting Okoro
Now Playing

Sexton's Dime to a Cutting Okoro

Collin Sexton uses a quick burst of speed to get past a defender and drop off a pass to a cutting Isaac Okoro for an easy basket.
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:20
Allen's Huge Rejection at the Rim
Now Playing

Allen's Huge Rejection at the Rim

Jarrett Allen emphatically sends back an Atlanta dunk attempt with a strong, one-handed block early in the third quarter.
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:11
Feat. Highlight: Mobley's Dunking Clinic
Now Playing

Feat. Highlight: Mobley's Dunking Clinic

Evan Mobley puts on a show in the first half in Atlanta, with two ally-oop dunks, and one where he does it himself in the paint.
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:48
Garland's Long Ally-Oop Pass to Allen
Now Playing

Garland's Long Ally-Oop Pass to Allen

Darius Garland hits Jarrett Allen in-stride from behind the three point line for a highlight-reel ally-oop against the Hawks.
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:19
Ricky Rubio's Reverse Lay-Up
Now Playing

Ricky Rubio's Reverse Lay-Up

Ricky Rubio drives the length of the floor and scores a nice reverse lay-up around a Hawks defender.
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:08
Sexton's Baseline Stepback
Now Playing

Sexton's Baseline Stepback

Collin Sexton takes his time on offense and hits a step back baseline jumper over his defender early in the game.
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:19
Tags
Allen, Jarrett, Garland, Darius, Love, Kevin, Markkanen, Lauri, Mobley, Evan

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Responsive Blank Spacer - 40px Desktop / 20px Mobile

Body: 

Responsive Blank Spacer - 40px Desktop / 20px Mobile

Body: 

Related Content

Cavs at Hawks Postgame: Darius Garland

Cavs at Hawks Postgame: Darius Garland

Cavs at Hawks Postgame: Ricky Rubio

Cavs at Hawks Postgame: Ricky Rubio

Cavs at Hawks Postgame: Jarrett Allen

Cavs at Hawks Postgame: Jarrett Allen

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter