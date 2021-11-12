Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Pistons | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:30PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

BATTLE OF TOP THREE PICKS

For the first time in their young careers, Evan Mobley and the Cavs will take on Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons. This is the first time the No. 3 and No. 1 picks in the past NBA Draft will face off with each other.

LAST TIME OUT

To start a four game homestand, the Wine & Gold dropped a tough decision on Wednesday to the Wizards. Washington hit some clutch three pointers down the stretch to put the Cavs away. Rubio led the Cavs with 20 while Garland and Mobley followed up with 19 each.

Read Wednesday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
DET
7-5
Record
2-8
6th in East
Standing
15th in East
105.0
PPG
96.6
44.5
RPG
42.7
24.8
APG
20.8
3.7
BPG
5.1
7.6
SPG
8.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Evan Mobley, Dean Wade, Cedi Osman

Pistons: Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Jerami Grant

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • RJ Nembhard - G-League Two-Way - OUT
  • Kevin Love - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Lauri Markkanen - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT

    Pistons:

    TBD


    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    Tonight starts a back-to-back, with the Celtics coming in to town for a Saturday night matchup. Boston will stay in Cleveland and the two will play again on Monday.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

