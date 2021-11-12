Cavs vs Pistons | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

BATTLE OF TOP THREE PICKS

For the first time in their young careers, Evan Mobley and the Cavs will take on Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons. This is the first time the No. 3 and No. 1 picks in the past NBA Draft will face off with each other.

LAST TIME OUT

To start a four game homestand, the Wine & Gold dropped a tough decision on Wednesday to the Wizards. Washington hit some clutch three pointers down the stretch to put the Cavs away. Rubio led the Cavs with 20 while Garland and Mobley followed up with 19 each.

Read Wednesday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE DET 7-5 Record 2-8 6th in East Standing 15th in East 105.0 PPG 96.6 44.5 RPG 42.7 24.8 APG 20.8 3.7 BPG 5.1 7.6 SPG 8.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Evan Mobley, Dean Wade, Cedi Osman

Pistons: Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Jerami Grant

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

RJ Nembhard - G-League Two-Way - OUT



Kevin Love - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Lauri Markkanen - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT

