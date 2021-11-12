Cavs vs Pistons | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
BATTLE OF TOP THREE PICKS
For the first time in their young careers, Evan Mobley and the Cavs will take on Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons. This is the first time the No. 3 and No. 1 picks in the past NBA Draft will face off with each other.
LAST TIME OUT
To start a four game homestand, the Wine & Gold dropped a tough decision on Wednesday to the Wizards. Washington hit some clutch three pointers down the stretch to put the Cavs away. Rubio led the Cavs with 20 while Garland and Mobley followed up with 19 each.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Evan Mobley, Dean Wade, Cedi Osman
Pistons: Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Jerami Grant
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Pistons:
TBD
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
Tonight starts a back-to-back, with the Celtics coming in to town for a Saturday night matchup. Boston will stay in Cleveland and the two will play again on Monday.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.