Kuzma, Wizards Shoot Down Cavs Win Streak

Posted: Nov 11, 2021

WRAP-UP

In the past, stopping Bradley Beal was the key to stopping the Wizards. That was not the case on Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers tipped off a four-game homestand with a solid defensive effort that held Washington’s sharpshooting superstar in check. Instead, it was one of the newest Wizards, Kyle Kuzma, who drilled a three-pointer with 11.4 seconds to play – sinking the Wine & Gold, 97-94, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Cavs led by nine points midway though the fourth quarter, but Washington heated up from long-range – with Kuzma drilling back-to-back triples to get the Wizards within striking distance.

The Cavs – playing without starters Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen as well as Kevin Love – maintained their lead and pushed it to four, 93-89, on Darius Garland’s floater with just over 30 seconds to play. But Kuzma canned another bomb to get Washington to within one. Ricky Rubio split a pair of free throws on Cleveland’s next possession, opening the door for Kuzma’s fourth three-pointer of the period – putting the Wizards up for good with his bomb from the left corner.

Neither team shot the ball particularly well from the floor, but Washington drilled all 17 free throws it attempted and held a distinct advantage on second-chance points, 21-11, grabbing 12 big rebounds off the offensive glass in the win.

Rubio led the Cavaliers with 20 points off the bench – going 6-for-15 from the floor and 7-of-8 from the stripe, adding five boards, five assists and a pair of steals.

Evan Mobley followed up with 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting, adding seven boards and a block despite getting into early foul trouble, picking up two personals in the first quarter.

Darius Garland chipped in with 19 points of his own, going 8-of-16 from the floor to go with four helpers and a steal.

Jarrett Allen rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures, finishing with 13 points and a team-high 10 rebounds – his fifth straight double-double – adding four assists, two steals and a pair of blocked shots.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT

Jarrett Allen and Lamar Stevens trade poster dunks on consecutive Cavs possessions in the second quarter against the Wizards.

TURNING POINT

The turning point of Wednesday’s game came over the second half of a fourth quarter in which Washington outscored the Wine & Gold by nine, 29-20.

And in terms of a turning point, that can be traced to exactly one opponent – Kyle Kuzma – who piled up a dozen points in the fourth quarter alone, going 4-of-5 from beyond the arc to equal the point total of Cleveland’s starting five in the final period.

BY THE NUMBERS

By the Numbers - 6 … three-pointers that Cedi Osman needs to sink to move past Mo Williams and into 9th place on the Cavaliers all-time list. The 5th-year man from Macedonia – who went 1-of-4 from deep on Wednesday – now has 409 triples for his career.

Cedi has hit at least one three-pointer in all but two games this year for Cleveland and, at .439 currently leads the squad in shooting from beyond the arc.

QUOTABLE

Darius Garland, on Wednesday’s loss to Washington …

”I think everybody played pretty well. We were pretty good defensively until the last two possessions. The ball was moving a lot. I think we had a pretty good game. It’s just those last two possessions that hurt us.”

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

UP NEXT

After falling to the Wizards on Wednesday night, the homestand rolls on – with Cade Cunningham and the Pistons making their first appearance of the season on Friday night. The following evening, the Cavs host Boston for the first of two straight – facing the Celtics on Saturday night and again on Monday.

Cleveland finally gets back on the road, traveling to Brooklyn for a Wednesday night matchup with the Nets, but they come right back for another four-game homestand – welcoming the Warriors, Nets, Suns and Magic to town before wrapping up the month with a road meeting with the Mavericks in Dallas.

Cavs vs Wizards - Verizon Game Rewind

The Cavs dropped a close one at home on Wednesday night to the Washington Wizards to start off the homestand. Check out the game's top plays in the Game Rewind sponsored by Verizon.

Cavs vs Wizards - November 10, 2021

Cavs vs Wizards - Verizon Game Rewind
Cavs vs Wizards - Verizon Game Rewind

The Cavs dropped a close one at home on Wednesday night to the Washington Wizards to start off the homestand. Check out the game's top plays in the Game Rewind sponsored by Verizon.
Nov 11, 2021  |  04:21
Cavs vs. Wizards Postgame: Evan Mobley + Darius Garland
Cavs vs. Wizards Postgame: Evan Mobley + Darius Garland

Cavs center Evan Mobley and guard Darius Garland spoke with the media following Wednesday's loss against the Wizards at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Nov 10, 2021  |  04:58
Cavs vs. Wizards Postgame: Ricky Rubio
Cavs vs. Wizards Postgame: Ricky Rubio

Cavs guard Ricky Rubio spoke with the media following Wednesday's loss against the Wizards at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Nov 10, 2021  |  04:46
Cavs vs. Wizards Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff
Cavs vs. Wizards Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff

Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke with the media following Wednesday's loss against the Wizards at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Nov 10, 2021  |  05:15
Big Block Leads to Transition Dunk
Big Block Leads to Transition Dunk

Jarrett Allen erases a Wizards dunk attempt with a strong rejection, and that leads to an easy fast-break dunk on the other end by Cedi Osman.
Nov 10, 2021  |  00:24
Jarrett Allen Droppin' Dimes
Jarrett Allen Droppin' Dimes

Jarrett Allen drops in a pass over the top to Ricky Rubio and catches and scores through contact to earn an and-one chance.
Nov 10, 2021  |  00:10
Consecutive Threes Get Second Half Started Right
Consecutive Threes Get Second Half Started Right

Darius Garland and Dean Wade each connect on a three pointer to help the Cavs get off to a fast start in the third quarter.
Nov 10, 2021  |  00:22
Feat. Highlight: Two Huge Throw Downs!
Feat. Highlight: Two Huge Throw Downs!

Jarrett Allen and Lamar Stevens trade poster dunks on consecutive Cavs possessions in the second quarter against the Wizards.
Nov 10, 2021  |  00:34
DG Beats First Quarter Buzzer
DG Beats First Quarter Buzzer

As the first quarter buzzer sounds, Darius Garland connects on a three pointer from way downtown to end the quarter with a bang.
Nov 10, 2021  |  00:16
Stevens Sends the Shot Back
Stevens Sends the Shot Back

Washington grabs the ball after their missed shot, but Lamar Stevens is right there to send the shot away with a big block.
Nov 10, 2021  |  00:12
Rubio Gets to His Spot and Hits
Rubio Gets to His Spot and Hits

Ricky Rubio takes his time bringing the ball up, patiently gets to his spot on the floor, fires, and hits in the first quarter.
Nov 10, 2021  |  00:10
Okoro's Tough Take and Score
Okoro's Tough Take and Score

In his first game back form injury, Isaac Okoro drives around two defenders and scores a tough lay-up in the early going against Washington.
Nov 10, 2021  |  00:11
