Kuzma, Wizards Shoot Down Cavs Win Streak

WRAP-UP

In the past, stopping Bradley Beal was the key to stopping the Wizards. That was not the case on Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers tipped off a four-game homestand with a solid defensive effort that held Washington’s sharpshooting superstar in check. Instead, it was one of the newest Wizards, Kyle Kuzma, who drilled a three-pointer with 11.4 seconds to play – sinking the Wine & Gold, 97-94, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Cavs led by nine points midway though the fourth quarter, but Washington heated up from long-range – with Kuzma drilling back-to-back triples to get the Wizards within striking distance.

The Cavs – playing without starters Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen as well as Kevin Love – maintained their lead and pushed it to four, 93-89, on Darius Garland’s floater with just over 30 seconds to play. But Kuzma canned another bomb to get Washington to within one. Ricky Rubio split a pair of free throws on Cleveland’s next possession, opening the door for Kuzma’s fourth three-pointer of the period – putting the Wizards up for good with his bomb from the left corner.

Neither team shot the ball particularly well from the floor, but Washington drilled all 17 free throws it attempted and held a distinct advantage on second-chance points, 21-11, grabbing 12 big rebounds off the offensive glass in the win.

Rubio led the Cavaliers with 20 points off the bench – going 6-for-15 from the floor and 7-of-8 from the stripe, adding five boards, five assists and a pair of steals.

Evan Mobley followed up with 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting, adding seven boards and a block despite getting into early foul trouble, picking up two personals in the first quarter.

Darius Garland chipped in with 19 points of his own, going 8-of-16 from the floor to go with four helpers and a steal.

Jarrett Allen rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures, finishing with 13 points and a team-high 10 rebounds – his fifth straight double-double – adding four assists, two steals and a pair of blocked shots.

