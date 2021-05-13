Cavs at Wizards | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
BEGINNING OF THE END
Just two games remain in the Cavs season. The first of those two is tonight in the capital against the Washington Wizards. Cleveland looks to avoid the season sweep against the Wizards while Washington will likely be without Bradley Beal.
LAST TIME OUT
In the home finale, the Cavs took care of business against the Boston Celtics to send the Wine & Gold fans home happy. Kevin Love had his best game of the season, dropping a game-high 30 points and grabbing a season-high 14 boards- hitting six threes in the process. Collin Sexton and Isaac Okoro also recorded solid outings: 28 points for the Young Bull & 15 for the rook.
Read Wednesday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Isaac Okoro, Collin Sexton, Jarrett Allen
Wizards: Russell Westbrook, Daniel Gafford, Rui Hachimura
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Wizards:
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
The season finale is on Sunday in Brooklyn against the Nets, with tip-off being recently announced at 7PM ET.