Cavs at Wizards | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Capital One Arena at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

BEGINNING OF THE END

Just two games remain in the Cavs season. The first of those two is tonight in the capital against the Washington Wizards. Cleveland looks to avoid the season sweep against the Wizards while Washington will likely be without Bradley Beal.

LAST TIME OUT

In the home finale, the Cavs took care of business against the Boston Celtics to send the Wine & Gold fans home happy. Kevin Love had his best game of the season, dropping a game-high 30 points and grabbing a season-high 14 boards- hitting six threes in the process. Collin Sexton and Isaac Okoro also recorded solid outings: 28 points for the Young Bull & 15 for the rook.

Read Wednesday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
WAS
22-48
Record
32-38
14th in East
Standing
10th in East
103.7
PPG
116.6
42.7
RPG
45.1
23.9
APG
25.6
4.5
BPG
4.1
7.8
SPG
7.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Isaac Okoro, Collin Sexton, Jarrett Allen

Wizards: Russell Westbrook, Daniel Gafford, Rui Hachimura

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Matthew Dellavedova - Neck Strain - OUT
  • Darius Garland - Left Ankle Sprain - OUT
  • Isaiah Hartenstein - Concussion - OUT
  • Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - TBD
  • Larry Nance Jr. - Right Thumb Fracture - OUT
  • Cedi Osman - Right Ankle Soreness - TBD
  • Taurean Prince - Left Ankle Surgery - OUT
  • Lamar Stevens - Concussion - OUT
  • Dylan Windler - Left Knee Surgery - OUT

    Wizards:

  • Bradley Beal - Day-to-Day
  • Deni Avdija - Ankle - OUT
  • Thomas Bryant - ACL Surgery - OUT

    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Washington Head Coach Scott Brooks played in 43 games for the Cavs in his final NBA season (1997-98)
  • Wizards TV Analyst Drew Gooden played for Cleveland in 292 games over four seasons (2004-2008)
  • Cavs forward Kevin Love and Wizards guard Russell Westbrook were teammates at UCLA for one season (2007-08) when they reached the NCAA Final Four

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The season finale is on Sunday in Brooklyn against the Nets, with tip-off being recently announced at 7PM ET.

    Cavaliers, Wizards, 5-14-2021 at Wizards

