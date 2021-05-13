Cavs at Wizards | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

BEGINNING OF THE END

Just two games remain in the Cavs season. The first of those two is tonight in the capital against the Washington Wizards. Cleveland looks to avoid the season sweep against the Wizards while Washington will likely be without Bradley Beal.

LAST TIME OUT

In the home finale, the Cavs took care of business against the Boston Celtics to send the Wine & Gold fans home happy. Kevin Love had his best game of the season, dropping a game-high 30 points and grabbing a season-high 14 boards- hitting six threes in the process. Collin Sexton and Isaac Okoro also recorded solid outings: 28 points for the Young Bull & 15 for the rook.

Read Wednesday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE WAS 22-48 Record 32-38 14th in East Standing 10th in East 103.7 PPG 116.6 42.7 RPG 45.1 23.9 APG 25.6 4.5 BPG 4.1 7.8 SPG 7.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Isaac Okoro, Collin Sexton, Jarrett Allen

Wizards: Russell Westbrook, Daniel Gafford, Rui Hachimura

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Matthew Dellavedova - Neck Strain - OUT



Darius Garland - Left Ankle Sprain - OUT



Isaiah Hartenstein - Concussion - OUT



Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - TBD



Larry Nance Jr. - Right Thumb Fracture - OUT



Cedi Osman - Right Ankle Soreness - TBD



Taurean Prince - Left Ankle Surgery - OUT



Lamar Stevens - Concussion - OUT



Dylan Windler - Left Knee Surgery - OUT



Wizards:

Bradley Beal - Day-to-Day



Deni Avdija - Ankle - OUT



Thomas Bryant - ACL Surgery - OUT



Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Washington Head Coach Scott Brooks played in 43 games for the Cavs in his final NBA season (1997-98)



Wizards TV Analyst Drew Gooden played for Cleveland in 292 games over four seasons (2004-2008)

