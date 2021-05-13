Love, Cavs Bounce Boston in Home Finale

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers saved their best for last – treating fans to a convincing win over Boston in the final home game of the season.

The Wine & Gold were in control almost from the opening tip. The Celtics led briefly late in the third quarter and early in the fourth, but the Cavs pulled away from there – snapping an 11-game losing streak with the 102-94 victory at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Cavaliers also took the season series – dropping the reeling Celtics twice at home after the All-Star Break and sending them to their fourth straight defeat.

In terms of saving their best for last, Kevin Love had easily his best outing of the season in the home finale – leading both teams in both scoring and rebounding, finishing with 30 points and 14 boards – both season-highs – going 10-of-16 from the floor, including 6-of-9 from long-range, adding three assists and a pair of steals.

Neither team had its full complement of players – with the Wine & Gold missing the services of Darius Garland, Cedi Osman and Isaiah Hartenstein and Boston without Marcus Smart, Kemba Walker and, of course, Jaylen Brown.

Collin Sexton continued his home mastery of the Celtics – tallying 28 points in the win, going 7-for-15 from the floor and 13-for-16 from the stripe while pacing both squads with eight assists.

Isaac Okoro notched double-figures for the 10th time in his last 11 games – finishing with 15 points on 6-for-14 shooting, adding six boards, six assists and a block.

The Cavs got solid production off the bench in Wednesday’s win – with Damyean Dotson chipping in with nine points on 4-of-6 shooting while Brodric Thomas added a career-best 10 boards.

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 29 points on 11-for-26 shooting, adding eight boards, two steals and a pair of blocks.

Tristan Thompson, who got an emotional first half tribute, finished with 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting to go with seven boards in his first game back to Cleveland as a member of the Celtics.

