Cavs at Raptors | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Amalie Arena at 7:30PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

NORTHERN TEAM, SOUTHERN LOCATION

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Cavs travel south to Florida to take on the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors are playing their home game in Tampa Bay due to travel protocols. Toronto has been playing better of late, running off a four wins in a row and having won four of five.

LAST TIME OUT

It was another close one for the Cavs on Sunday night with this one coming against the Wizards in DC. This young team is hanging around and playing well throughout games, but learning how to close games out. Darius Garland dropped 28, Jarrett Allen recorded a 27-point, 12-rebound double-double, and Cedi Osman added 19 of his own.

Read Sunday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
TOR
21-39
Record
25-35
13th in East
Standing
12th in East
104.1
PPG
111.9
42.5
RPG
42.5
24.0
APG
24.2
4.8
BPG
5.7
8.1
SPG
8.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Cedi Osman, Darius Garland

Raptors: Fred VanVleet, Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD - Back-to-Back


Raptors

TBD


Subject to change*


CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Raptors senior basketball advisor Wayne Embry served several positions with the Cavaliers, including vice president and general manager, and executive vice president, from 1986-1999
  • Cavs Assistant Coach Antonio Lang played seven games with the Raptors in the 1999-00 season
  • Raptors guard Rodney Hood played in 66 games for the Cavs during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    After wrapping up their last extended road trip of the season, the Cavs will come home to start a five game homestand on Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic.

