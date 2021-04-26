Cavs at Raptors | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

NORTHERN TEAM, SOUTHERN LOCATION

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Cavs travel south to Florida to take on the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors are playing their home game in Tampa Bay due to travel protocols. Toronto has been playing better of late, running off a four wins in a row and having won four of five.

LAST TIME OUT

It was another close one for the Cavs on Sunday night with this one coming against the Wizards in DC. This young team is hanging around and playing well throughout games, but learning how to close games out. Darius Garland dropped 28, Jarrett Allen recorded a 27-point, 12-rebound double-double, and Cedi Osman added 19 of his own.

Read Sunday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE TOR 21-39 Record 25-35 13th in East Standing 12th in East 104.1 PPG 111.9 42.5 RPG 42.5 24.0 APG 24.2 4.8 BPG 5.7 8.1 SPG 8.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Cedi Osman, Darius Garland

Raptors: Fred VanVleet, Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD - Back-to-Back

Raptors

TBD

Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Raptors senior basketball advisor Wayne Embry served several positions with the Cavaliers, including vice president and general manager, and executive vice president, from 1986-1999



Cavs Assistant Coach Antonio Lang played seven games with the Raptors in the 1999-00 season

