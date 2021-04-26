Cavs at Raptors | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
NORTHERN TEAM, SOUTHERN LOCATION
On the second night of a back-to-back, the Cavs travel south to Florida to take on the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors are playing their home game in Tampa Bay due to travel protocols. Toronto has been playing better of late, running off a four wins in a row and having won four of five.
LAST TIME OUT
It was another close one for the Cavs on Sunday night with this one coming against the Wizards in DC. This young team is hanging around and playing well throughout games, but learning how to close games out. Darius Garland dropped 28, Jarrett Allen recorded a 27-point, 12-rebound double-double, and Cedi Osman added 19 of his own.
Read Sunday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Cedi Osman, Darius Garland
Raptors: Fred VanVleet, Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
TBD - Back-to-Back
Raptors
TBD
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
After wrapping up their last extended road trip of the season, the Cavs will come home to start a five game homestand on Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic.