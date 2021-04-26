Wizards Pull Away Late in D.C.

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
As the season winds down, the Wine & Gold continue to endure their NBA growing pains; the operative word being “pain.”
Once again, the young Cavaliers were right there in the homestretch. But once again, they couldn’t quite seal the deal – with the Wizards closing the contest on an 11-2 run to win their 8th straight, handing Cleveland the difficult 119-110 decision on Sunday night in D.C.
After an entertaining, back-and-forth affair, the Cavaliers tied the contest at 108-apiece with 2:45 to play, but Cleveland would score just once more – on a Darius Garland basket with 18 seconds remaining – falling in the first meeting this season between these two teams.
The difference on Sunday night proved to be Washington’s bench – outscoring Cleveland’s second unit, 51-14 – and again some costly late turnovers by the Cavs, committing six miscues in the final quarter.
The Wine & Gold were without Collin Sexton, who suffered a concussion in the first half of Friday’s loss in Charlotte. With the Young Bull out of the lineup, Garland picked up the slack for Cleveland.
Garland was outstanding offensively – notching a team-high 28 points on 9-of-20 shooting, including 4-of-8 from long-range and 6-for-6 from the stripe, leading Cleveland with nine assists.
Jarrett Allen excelled in the middle, tallying a career-best 27 points on 10-of-12 shooting, going 7-of-9 from the line and leading both squads with 12 rebounds, snagging seven of them off the offensive glass. The fourth-year man from Texas also paced the Cavaliers with three blocks.
Cedi Osman – after getting five straight DNP-CDs – got the start with Sexton on the shelf, followed up with 19 points on 7-for-12 shooting, including 3-of-6 from deep, adding five assists and a steal in the loss.
Kevin Love and Isaac Okoro both notched double-figures on Sunday. Love went 5-of-9 from the floor to finish with 12 points and five boards. Okoro went 3-for-7 from the floor for 10 points, despite battling foul problems for much of the night.
Bradley Beal, in a virtual tie for the league’s scoring lead, paced both teams with 33 points, going 13-for-24 from the floor and 5-of-6 from the stripe. Russell Westbrook led both teams with 11 assists to go with 14 points.
Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.
Darius Garland gives a pass to Cedi Osman on the fast break and Osman does the rest, rising up for a strong one-handed jam.
Sunday’s contest was fun throughout – with 14 ties and nine lead-changes.
The final tie came when Isaac Okoro split a pair of free throws with 2:45 to play. From there, the Wizards would score on dunks by Daniel Gafford on their next two possessions and a layup by Bradley Beal.
The Cavs called timeout to stop the bleeding, but Darius Garland’s turnover with 1:02 to play led to Russell Westbrook’s bank shot to essentially seal the deal.
By the Numbers - 23.9 … points per game that Darius Garland is averaging over his past 10 outings – topping the 20-point mark in seven of those games and going for a career-best 37 in another.
Over that stretch, Garland is shooting 50 percent from the floor (90-of-180) and 45 percent (32-of-71) from beyond the arc – averaging 7.3 assists and a combined +/- number of +46.
"Just being in the right place at the right time. Timing on the offensive end, just knowing where to be and just getting a feel for it. Being out that week-and-a-half, it just took me a little bit of time to get back accustomed to playing that pace of basketball."
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.
After falling on Sunday evening in D.C., the Cavaliers wrap up their final road trip of the regular season on Monday night in the Sunshine State, taking on the Raptors in the second half of the back-to-back.
The Wine & Gold then close out the month – and most of the remainder of the season – at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, welcoming the Magic on Wednesday night to tip off a five-game homestand. On Friday, it’s a quick rematch with these same Wizards.
It doesn’t get any easier from there – with the Heat, Suns and Blazers rolling in the following week.