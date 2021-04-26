Wizards Pull Away Late in D.C.

WRAP-UP

As the season winds down, the Wine & Gold continue to endure their NBA growing pains; the operative word being “pain.”

Once again, the young Cavaliers were right there in the homestretch. But once again, they couldn’t quite seal the deal – with the Wizards closing the contest on an 11-2 run to win their 8th straight, handing Cleveland the difficult 119-110 decision on Sunday night in D.C.

After an entertaining, back-and-forth affair, the Cavaliers tied the contest at 108-apiece with 2:45 to play, but Cleveland would score just once more – on a Darius Garland basket with 18 seconds remaining – falling in the first meeting this season between these two teams.

The difference on Sunday night proved to be Washington’s bench – outscoring Cleveland’s second unit, 51-14 – and again some costly late turnovers by the Cavs, committing six miscues in the final quarter.

The Wine & Gold were without Collin Sexton, who suffered a concussion in the first half of Friday’s loss in Charlotte. With the Young Bull out of the lineup, Garland picked up the slack for Cleveland.

Garland was outstanding offensively – notching a team-high 28 points on 9-of-20 shooting, including 4-of-8 from long-range and 6-for-6 from the stripe, leading Cleveland with nine assists.

Jarrett Allen excelled in the middle, tallying a career-best 27 points on 10-of-12 shooting, going 7-of-9 from the line and leading both squads with 12 rebounds, snagging seven of them off the offensive glass. The fourth-year man from Texas also paced the Cavaliers with three blocks.

Cedi Osman – after getting five straight DNP-CDs – got the start with Sexton on the shelf, followed up with 19 points on 7-for-12 shooting, including 3-of-6 from deep, adding five assists and a steal in the loss.

Kevin Love and Isaac Okoro both notched double-figures on Sunday. Love went 5-of-9 from the floor to finish with 12 points and five boards. Okoro went 3-for-7 from the floor for 10 points, despite battling foul problems for much of the night.

Bradley Beal, in a virtual tie for the league’s scoring lead, paced both teams with 33 points, going 13-for-24 from the floor and 5-of-6 from the stripe. Russell Westbrook led both teams with 11 assists to go with 14 points.

