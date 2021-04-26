Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Wizards Pull Away Late in D.C.

Posted: Apr 25, 2021

WRAP-UP

As the season winds down, the Wine & Gold continue to endure their NBA growing pains; the operative word being “pain.”

Once again, the young Cavaliers were right there in the homestretch. But once again, they couldn’t quite seal the deal – with the Wizards closing the contest on an 11-2 run to win their 8th straight, handing Cleveland the difficult 119-110 decision on Sunday night in D.C.

After an entertaining, back-and-forth affair, the Cavaliers tied the contest at 108-apiece with 2:45 to play, but Cleveland would score just once more – on a Darius Garland basket with 18 seconds remaining – falling in the first meeting this season between these two teams.

The difference on Sunday night proved to be Washington’s bench – outscoring Cleveland’s second unit, 51-14 – and again some costly late turnovers by the Cavs, committing six miscues in the final quarter.

The Wine & Gold were without Collin Sexton, who suffered a concussion in the first half of Friday’s loss in Charlotte. With the Young Bull out of the lineup, Garland picked up the slack for Cleveland.

Garland was outstanding offensively – notching a team-high 28 points on 9-of-20 shooting, including 4-of-8 from long-range and 6-for-6 from the stripe, leading Cleveland with nine assists.

Jarrett Allen excelled in the middle, tallying a career-best 27 points on 10-of-12 shooting, going 7-of-9 from the line and leading both squads with 12 rebounds, snagging seven of them off the offensive glass. The fourth-year man from Texas also paced the Cavaliers with three blocks.

Cedi Osman – after getting five straight DNP-CDs – got the start with Sexton on the shelf, followed up with 19 points on 7-for-12 shooting, including 3-of-6 from deep, adding five assists and a steal in the loss.

Kevin Love and Isaac Okoro both notched double-figures on Sunday. Love went 5-of-9 from the floor to finish with 12 points and five boards. Okoro went 3-for-7 from the floor for 10 points, despite battling foul problems for much of the night.

Bradley Beal, in a virtual tie for the league’s scoring lead, paced both teams with 33 points, going 13-for-24 from the floor and 5-of-6 from the stripe. Russell Westbrook led both teams with 11 assists to go with 14 points.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT

Darius Garland gives a pass to Cedi Osman on the fast break and Osman does the rest, rising up for a strong one-handed jam.

TURNING POINT

Sunday’s contest was fun throughout – with 14 ties and nine lead-changes.

The final tie came when Isaac Okoro split a pair of free throws with 2:45 to play. From there, the Wizards would score on dunks by Daniel Gafford on their next two possessions and a layup by Bradley Beal.

The Cavs called timeout to stop the bleeding, but Darius Garland’s turnover with 1:02 to play led to Russell Westbrook’s bank shot to essentially seal the deal.

BY THE NUMBERS

By the Numbers - 23.9 … points per game that Darius Garland is averaging over his past 10 outings – topping the 20-point mark in seven of those games and going for a career-best 37 in another.

Over that stretch, Garland is shooting 50 percent from the floor (90-of-180) and 45 percent (32-of-71) from beyond the arc – averaging 7.3 assists and a combined +/- number of +46.

QUOTABLE

Jarrett Allen, on finally finding his rhythm after being sidelined by a concussion …

"Just being in the right place at the right time. Timing on the offensive end, just knowing where to be and just getting a feel for it. Being out that week-and-a-half, it just took me a little bit of time to get back accustomed to playing that pace of basketball."

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

UP NEXT

After falling on Sunday evening in D.C., the Cavaliers wrap up their final road trip of the regular season on Monday night in the Sunshine State, taking on the Raptors in the second half of the back-to-back.

The Wine & Gold then close out the month – and most of the remainder of the season – at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, welcoming the Magic on Wednesday night to tip off a five-game homestand. On Friday, it’s a quick rematch with these same Wizards.

It doesn’t get any easier from there – with the Heat, Suns and Blazers rolling in the following week.

Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs at Wizards

The Cavs fell to the Washington Wizards on the road on Sunday night in DC. Get the highlights in the Game Rewind sponsored by Verizon.

Cavs at Wizards - April 25, 2021

Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs at Wizards
Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs at Wizards

The Cavs fell to the Washington Wizards on the road on Sunday night in DC. Get the highlights in the Game Rewind sponsored by Verizon.
Apr 25, 2021  |  04:13
Darius Garland (28 points) Highlights vs. Washington Wizards
Darius Garland (28 points) Highlights vs. Washington Wizards

Darius Garland scored a team-high 28 points in Sunday night's loss on the road to the Washington Wizards.
Apr 25, 2021  |  00:01
Allen's Big Time Poster Dunk
Allen's Big Time Poster Dunk

Larry Nance Jr. hits Jarrett Allen inside who puts his defender on a poster with a huge two-handed jam in the fourth quarter.
Apr 25, 2021  |  00:21
Delly Scores with a Scoop Shot
Delly Scores with a Scoop Shot

Matthew Dellavedova drives to the hoop, scoops up a shot, and scores early in the fourth quarter.
Apr 25, 2021  |  00:16
Allen Converts a Tough And-One
Allen Converts a Tough And-One

Jarrett Allen grabs the loose ball under the hoop and scores with a Wizards defender draped all over him to score and earn a trip to the free throw line.
Apr 25, 2021  |  00:23
What a Sequence from Garland
What a Sequence from Garland

Darius Garland uses a pump fake and to get free and hits a triple. On the next possession, he drops a dime off to Jarrett Allen who dunks it.
Apr 25, 2021  |  00:29
Osman Steals and Scores
Osman Steals and Scores

Cedi Osman gets the steal on defense, goes the length of the floor, and dunks with one hand late in the second quarter.
Apr 25, 2021  |  00:16
Feat. Highlight: Cedi Dunks it on the Break
Feat. Highlight: Cedi Dunks it on the Break

Darius Garland gives a pass to Cedi Osman on the fast break and Osman does the rest, rising up for a strong one-handed jam.
Apr 25, 2021  |  00:21
Love Spins, Banks, and Scores
Love Spins, Banks, and Scores

Kevin Love gets the inbound pass in the paint, spins around a defender, and scores with a bank shot in the first half.
Apr 25, 2021  |  00:08
DG & JA's Oop
DG & JA's Oop

Darius Garland drives and delivers a pass up high to Jarrett Allen who throws it down in the first quarter.
Apr 25, 2021  |  00:17
Okoro Cuts and Scores at the Rim
Okoro Cuts and Scores at the Rim

Darius Garland hits a cutting Isaac Okoro with a pass that Okoro catches and finishes in the lane.
Apr 25, 2021  |  00:10
Garland Knocks Down Early Triple
Garland Knocks Down Early Triple

Darius Garland hits an early three pointer against the Wizards to get the Cavs offense started.
Apr 25, 2021  |  00:09
