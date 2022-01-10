Cavs at Kings | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
BACK-TO-BACK ACTION
The Cavaliers west coast trip - and busy week - continues tonight with a stop in the California capital to face the Sacramento Kings. This is the second game of a back-to-back (for both teams) and the second of five games this week for Cleveland.
LAST TIME OUT
Last night, the Wine & Gold were able to get back in the game late against the Warriors, but Golden State was able to hold on in an emotional game. Lamar Stevens scored a career-high 17 in his third straight start while Rajon Rondo was in double-figures for the second straight game with Cleveland. Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley scored 12 and 11, respectively.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen, Darius Garland
Kings: De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Davion Mitchell
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Kings:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
On Wednesday night the Cavs play the Jazz in Utah and end the trip with playing the Spurs on Friday and the Thunder on Saturday.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.