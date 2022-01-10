Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs at Kings | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Golden 1 Center at 10:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

BACK-TO-BACK ACTION

The Cavaliers west coast trip - and busy week - continues tonight with a stop in the California capital to face the Sacramento Kings. This is the second game of a back-to-back (for both teams) and the second of five games this week for Cleveland.

LAST TIME OUT

Last night, the Wine & Gold were able to get back in the game late against the Warriors, but Golden State was able to hold on in an emotional game. Lamar Stevens scored a career-high 17 in his third straight start while Rajon Rondo was in double-figures for the second straight game with Cleveland. Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley scored 12 and 11, respectively.

Read Sunday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
SAC
22-18
Record
16-26
6th in East
Standing
12th in West
107.2
PPG
109.0
45.4
RPG
44.4
25.3
APG
22.6
4.4
BPG
4.7
7.3
SPG
7.0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen, Darius Garland

Kings: De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Davion Mitchell

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT
  • Isaac Okoro - Left Elbow Sprain - OUT

    Kings:

  • Damian Jones - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Richaun Holmes - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Maurice Harkless - Day-to-Day

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    On Wednesday night the Cavs play the Jazz in Utah and end the trip with playing the Spurs on Friday and the Thunder on Saturday.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    • Tags
    Cavaliers, Kings, 1-10-2022 at Kings

    Related Content

    Cavaliers

    Kings

    NEXT UP:
    • Facebook
    • Twitter