Cavs at Kings | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

BACK-TO-BACK ACTION

The Cavaliers west coast trip - and busy week - continues tonight with a stop in the California capital to face the Sacramento Kings. This is the second game of a back-to-back (for both teams) and the second of five games this week for Cleveland.

LAST TIME OUT

Last night, the Wine & Gold were able to get back in the game late against the Warriors, but Golden State was able to hold on in an emotional game. Lamar Stevens scored a career-high 17 in his third straight start while Rajon Rondo was in double-figures for the second straight game with Cleveland. Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley scored 12 and 11, respectively.

Read Sunday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE SAC 22-18 Record 16-26 6th in East Standing 12th in West 107.2 PPG 109.0 45.4 RPG 44.4 25.3 APG 22.6 4.4 BPG 4.7 7.3 SPG 7.0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen, Darius Garland

Kings: De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Davion Mitchell

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT



Isaac Okoro - Left Elbow Sprain - OUT



Kings:

Damian Jones - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Richaun Holmes - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT

