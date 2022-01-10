Dubs Drop Cavs in Klay's Return

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers came out with good energy on Sunday night in San Francisco. But there was no matching the electricity pulsating through the gym for the Warriors, who celebrated the return of five-time All-Star Klay Thompson after a 31-month absence.

The sold-out Chase Center crowd erupted when Thompson connected on his first shot of the night – a floater to open the scoring for Golden State – and remained at a playoff pitch for the rest of the game, as the Warriors weathered a late Cavaliers rally to take the 96-82 decision.

Thompson, who hasn’t played since Game 6 of the 2019 Finals against Toronto, battled his way through both the ACL injury that initially sidelined him, and a ruptured Achilles suffered last November before getting the start on Sunday. He finished with 17 points overall, going 7-for-18 from the floor, including 3-of-8 from long-range.

The Warriors led through most of the first half, but despite the electric atmosphere, couldn’t pull away from the Cavs. That changed in the third quarter, when they ran out to a 24-point lead late the in the period. But Cleveland chipped away to get within striking distance in the fourth before running out of steam down the stretch.

Defensively, the Wine & Gold were rock-solid on Sunday – holding the Warriors to 40 percent shooting and just 17 points in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, Golden State – the league’s top defensive squad – was just as good, holding Cleveland to 43 percent shooting and 14 points in the third.

The Cavs also were uncharacteristically beat up on the offensive glass, 22-8, and committed 19 turnovers that led to 25 Golden State points. Excluding Rajon Rondo, Cleveland’s three other reserves were a combined 3-of-17 from the floor.

Lamar Stevens led the Cavaliers with a career-best 17 points, going 8-of-11 from the floor, adding four boards and a pair of steals in his third straight start.

Rondo, in just his second appearance with Cleveland, notched double-figure scoring in his second straight outing after not doing so in his previous 18 appearances this season with L.A. – finishing with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including all three triples he attempted in the fourth quarter.

Jarrett Allen chipped in with 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting, adding seven boards and a pair of blocks and Evan Mobley added 11 points on 5-of-12 shooting to go with six boards, a pair of steals and a block.

Steph Curry led both teams with 28 points and Kevon Looney grabbed a game-high 18 boards for Golden State – which extended its win streak to 10 straight over the Wine and Gold with Sunday’s win.

