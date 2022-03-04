Cavs at Sixers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

NO (BROTHERLY) LOVE LOST

The Wine & Gold travel for a quick, one game trip to take on the Philadelphia 76ers. In the teams lone meeting this season, the Sixers topped Cleveland in Philly by 10 points.

LAST TIME OUT

Charlotte, the highest scoring team in the NBA, came into Cleveland and showed the Cavs why they have that mark. The Hornets made 17 triples and shot nearly 45 percent from behind the arc while the Cavs shot 32 percent from deep. Darius Garland returned to the lineup and picked up the offensive slack, scoring a season-high 33 points. Jarrett Allen scored 18 and Lauri Markkanen added 11 of his own.

Read Wednesday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE PHI 36-26 Record 38-23 5th in East Standing 3rd in East 106.5 PPG 108.5 44.7 RPG 42.3 25.1 APG 23.2 4.3 BPG 5.5 7.1 SPG 7.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen

Sixers: Joel Embiid, James Harden, Danny Green

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Caris LeVert - Right Foot - OUT



Rajon Rondo - Toe - OUT

