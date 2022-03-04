Cavs at Sixers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
NO (BROTHERLY) LOVE LOST
The Wine & Gold travel for a quick, one game trip to take on the Philadelphia 76ers. In the teams lone meeting this season, the Sixers topped Cleveland in Philly by 10 points.
LAST TIME OUT
Charlotte, the highest scoring team in the NBA, came into Cleveland and showed the Cavs why they have that mark. The Hornets made 17 triples and shot nearly 45 percent from behind the arc while the Cavs shot 32 percent from deep. Darius Garland returned to the lineup and picked up the offensive slack, scoring a season-high 33 points. Jarrett Allen scored 18 and Lauri Markkanen added 11 of his own.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen
Sixers: Joel Embiid, James Harden, Danny Green
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Sixers:
TBD
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
Cleveland comes home for a Sunday night matchup against the Raptors before going out on a three game road trip, the longest one left of the season.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.