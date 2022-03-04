Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs at Sixers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

NO (BROTHERLY) LOVE LOST

The Wine & Gold travel for a quick, one game trip to take on the Philadelphia 76ers. In the teams lone meeting this season, the Sixers topped Cleveland in Philly by 10 points.

LAST TIME OUT

Charlotte, the highest scoring team in the NBA, came into Cleveland and showed the Cavs why they have that mark. The Hornets made 17 triples and shot nearly 45 percent from behind the arc while the Cavs shot 32 percent from deep. Darius Garland returned to the lineup and picked up the offensive slack, scoring a season-high 33 points. Jarrett Allen scored 18 and Lauri Markkanen added 11 of his own.

Read Wednesday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
PHI
36-26
Record
38-23
5th in East
Standing
3rd in East
106.5
PPG
108.5
44.7
RPG
42.3
25.1
APG
23.2
4.3
BPG
5.5
7.1
SPG
7.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen

Sixers: Joel Embiid, James Harden, Danny Green

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Caris LeVert - Right Foot - OUT
  • Rajon Rondo - Toe - OUT
  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT

    Sixers:

    TBD


    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    Cleveland comes home for a Sunday night matchup against the Raptors before going out on a three game road trip, the longest one left of the season.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    • Tags
    Cavaliers, 76ers, 3-4-2022 at Sixers

    Related Content

    Cavaliers

    76ers

    NEXT UP:
    • Facebook
    • Twitter