Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Hornets Surge Past Cavs, Split Season Series

Posted: Mar 02, 2022

WRAP-UP

The NBA season is filled with highs and lows – and right now the Wine and Gold are trapped in one of those valleys, mired in a mini-funk with 20 games to play.

The Cavaliers dug themselves a 20-point hole again on Wednesday, but this time was no late rally in the offing, as Charlotte pulled ahead just before half and pulled completely away after – earning the season split with a one-sided 119-98 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cleveland got Darius Garland back for the contest – and the All-Star guard was outstanding on the offensive end – finishing with a season-high 33-point effort. But he was one of just three Cavaliers in double-figures on the night.

The Wine and Gold’s frustrations spilled over early in the third quarter when J.B. Bickerstaff picked up two quick technical and was shown the door with 8:36 to play – his first ejection as coach of the Cavaliers.

On the night, the Cavs managed just four offensive rebounds and netted just 18 points in both the second and fourth quarters. The Hornets, meanwhile, shot 51 percent from the floor, drilled 17 three-pointers and handed out 32 assists on 43 made field goals – and they did most of that with All-Star guard LaMelo Ball on the bench, saddled with foul problems throughout.

Garland went 13-for-22 from the field on the night, including 5-of-10 from beyond the arc – adding four assists and three boards, but also committing exactly half of Cleveland’s 14 turnovers in the loss.

Jarrett Allen followed up with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting, adding a game-high 11 rebounds to go with a pair of steals and a block.

Lauri Markkanen was the only other Cavalier in double-figures – chipping in with 12 points, adding five boards, three dimes and a pair of steals.

With Charlotte’s Ball limited to just eight minutes of floor time, Terry Rozier picked up the scoring slack – leading the Hornets with 29 points, going 9-of-19 from the floor, including 5-of-9 from beyond the arc.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT

Lauri Markkanen throws the hammer down off of assist from Cedi Osman in the 2nd quarter against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

TURNING POINT

When Lauri Markkanen threw down a nasty dunk off a gorgeous feed from Cedi midway through the second quarter, the Cavaliers trailed by just a point, 44-43. That was as good as it would get for the Wine and Gold.

The Hornets would proceed to score the next eight points as Charlotte held the Wine and Gold to just two field goals for the remainder of the first half, with Terry Rozier outscoring the Cavaliers as a team – part of a 20-6 run to end the opening stanza.

Charlotte led by 15 points at the break and upped their advantage to 25 in the third before Cleveland began to chip away, cutting the Hornets’ edge to a dozen with eight minutes to play.

BY THE NUMBERS

23.6, 16.3 … points and rebounds per game that Jarrett Allen averaged in his last three meetings against Charlotte, doubling-up in each contest.

With Wednesday’s double-double, the 5th-year man from Texas – who’s shooting 77 percent from the floor over his last four games – now has 32 double-doubles on the season. He ranks 4th in the East in double-doubles, 6th in rebounding (11.0) and is tops in field goal percentage (.672).

QUOTABLE

J.B. Bickerstaff, on his young team hitting a recent rough patch …

”Every game, every patch of games, is a learning experience. Every test, every challenge that this group is going to be in is a new test and a new challenge. We still believe in each other, we believe that we’re a good basketball team. But the hardest thing to do in this league is to replicate and sustain success. And that’s where the good players, the good teams, go from good to great. And so if some of these losses bring us back to the mentality that we’ve had – the toughness, the physicality, the scrap – then it’s worth it in the end. This is our process, and we’re still learning and figuring it out.”

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

UP NEXT

After wrapping up their three-game homestand with Wednesday’s loss to the Hornets, the Wine and Gold hit the road for three of the next four – beginning with a Friday night trip to Philly to face off against Joel Embiid, James Harden and the Sixers.

The Cavs come home for a Sunday night showdown with Toronto before embarking on their longest remaining trip of the season next week – a three-gamer beginning Tuesday night in Indiana followed by a huge weekend back-to-back, traveling to Miami next Friday night followed by a Saturday stop in the Windy City.

Cavs vs. Hornets Postgame: Jarrett Allen

Cavs center Jarrett Allen spoke with the media following Wednesday's loss against the Hornets at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cavs vs Hornets - March 2, 2022

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Cavs vs. Hornets Postgame: Jarrett Allen
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Hornets Postgame: Jarrett Allen

Cavs center Jarrett Allen spoke with the media following Wednesday's loss against the Hornets at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Mar 3, 2022  |  05:34
Cavs vs. Hornets Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Hornets Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff

Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke with the media following Wednesday's loss against the Hornets at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Mar 3, 2022  |  07:46
Cavs vs. Hornets Postgame: Darius Garland
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Hornets Postgame: Darius Garland

Cavs guard Darius Garland spoke with the media following Wednesday's loss against the Hornets at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Mar 3, 2022  |  06:41
Garland Sinks it at the Buzzer
Now Playing

Garland Sinks it at the Buzzer

Darius Garland sinks it for 3 at the 3rd quarter buzzer.
Mar 2, 2022  |  00:21
Allen Throws it Down
Now Playing

Allen Throws it Down

Jarrett Allen rises up and throws it down against the Charlotte Hornets.
Mar 2, 2022  |  00:15
Okoro with the Steal and the Slam
Now Playing

Okoro with the Steal and the Slam

Issac Okoro strips the ball of the Hornet's offense and drives it back to slam it home.
Mar 2, 2022  |  00:23
Feat. Highlight: Markkanen Throws Down the Hammer
Now Playing

Feat. Highlight: Markkanen Throws Down the Hammer

Lauri Markkanen throws the hammer down off of assist from Cedi Osman in the 2nd quarter against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.
Mar 2, 2022  |  00:29
Mobley Slams it Home
Now Playing

Mobley Slams it Home

Evan Mobley slams it down off of assist from Kevin Love against the Charlotte Hornets.
Mar 2, 2022  |  00:10
Allen Rocks the Rim
Now Playing

Allen Rocks the Rim

Jarrett Allen rocks the rim off bounce pass from Cedi Osman against the Hornets on Wednesday night.
Mar 2, 2022  |  00:19
Mobley Works the Hornets for 2
Now Playing

Mobley Works the Hornets for 2

Evan Mobley works the ball against the Hornet's defense and drives in for 2.
Mar 2, 2022  |  00:28
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter