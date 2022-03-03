Hornets Surge Past Cavs, Split Season Series

RECAP The Cavs take one on the chin when the Hornets opened up the gap before halftime and blew it open in the third quarter, coasting to a 119-98 win. The two teams now split the season series, each winning 2 on the road. Cleveland showed up with 4 offensive rebounds. Charlotte ended the night with 54 bench points, 51% of their field goals, 45% 3 point field goals and 32 assists. Darius Garland returned tonight with 33 points, 13-22 FG and 5-10 3ptFG, 4 assists and a steal. Jarrett Allen ended with 18 points, 7-9 FG, a game high of 11 rebounds, 2 steals and a block. Lauri Markkanen left with 12 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals. Evan Mobley and Cedi Osman ended the night with 9 points a piece. Full recap to come. Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

WRAP-UP The NBA season is filled with highs and lows – and right now the Wine and Gold are trapped in one of those valleys, mired in a mini-funk with 20 games to play. The Cavaliers dug themselves a 20-point hole again on Wednesday, but this time was no late rally in the offing, as Charlotte pulled ahead just before half and pulled completely away after – earning the season split with a one-sided 119-98 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland got Darius Garland back for the contest – and the All-Star guard was outstanding on the offensive end – finishing with a season-high 33-point effort. But he was one of just three Cavaliers in double-figures on the night. The Wine and Gold’s frustrations spilled over early in the third quarter when J.B. Bickerstaff picked up two quick technical and was shown the door with 8:36 to play – his first ejection as coach of the Cavaliers. On the night, the Cavs managed just four offensive rebounds and netted just 18 points in both the second and fourth quarters. The Hornets, meanwhile, shot 51 percent from the floor, drilled 17 three-pointers and handed out 32 assists on 43 made field goals – and they did most of that with All-Star guard LaMelo Ball on the bench, saddled with foul problems throughout. Garland went 13-for-22 from the field on the night, including 5-of-10 from beyond the arc – adding four assists and three boards, but also committing exactly half of Cleveland’s 14 turnovers in the loss. Jarrett Allen followed up with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting, adding a game-high 11 rebounds to go with a pair of steals and a block. Lauri Markkanen was the only other Cavalier in double-figures – chipping in with 12 points, adding five boards, three dimes and a pair of steals. With Charlotte’s Ball limited to just eight minutes of floor time, Terry Rozier picked up the scoring slack – leading the Hornets with 29 points, going 9-of-19 from the floor, including 5-of-9 from beyond the arc. Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT Lauri Markkanen throws the hammer down off of assist from Cedi Osman in the 2nd quarter against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

TURNING POINT When Lauri Markkanen threw down a nasty dunk off a gorgeous feed from Cedi midway through the second quarter, the Cavaliers trailed by just a point, 44-43. That was as good as it would get for the Wine and Gold. The Hornets would proceed to score the next eight points as Charlotte held the Wine and Gold to just two field goals for the remainder of the first half, with Terry Rozier outscoring the Cavaliers as a team – part of a 20-6 run to end the opening stanza. Charlotte led by 15 points at the break and upped their advantage to 25 in the third before Cleveland began to chip away, cutting the Hornets’ edge to a dozen with eight minutes to play.

BY THE NUMBERS 23.6, 16.3 … points and rebounds per game that Jarrett Allen averaged in his last three meetings against Charlotte, doubling-up in each contest. With Wednesday’s double-double, the 5th-year man from Texas – who’s shooting 77 percent from the floor over his last four games – now has 32 double-doubles on the season. He ranks 4th in the East in double-doubles, 6th in rebounding (11.0) and is tops in field goal percentage (.672).

QUOTABLE J.B. Bickerstaff, on his young team hitting a recent rough patch … ”Every game, every patch of games, is a learning experience. Every test, every challenge that this group is going to be in is a new test and a new challenge. We still believe in each other, we believe that we’re a good basketball team. But the hardest thing to do in this league is to replicate and sustain success. And that’s where the good players, the good teams, go from good to great. And so if some of these losses bring us back to the mentality that we’ve had – the toughness, the physicality, the scrap – then it’s worth it in the end. This is our process, and we’re still learning and figuring it out.”

CALLS OF THE GAME Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.