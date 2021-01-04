Cavs at Magic | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
A TRIP DOWN TO ORLANDO
Cleveland got 2021 off on the right foot against the surprising Atlanta Hawks. They will look to keep that going against another surprise in the East, the Orlando Magic. This is the first of two in three days against Orlando.
LAST TIME OUT
On Saturday night, the Cavaliers put up a strong defensive performance in the second half that propelled them to a 96-91 win over the Hawks. Andre Drummond had a double-double for a franchise-best sixth straight time to start a season and Collin Sexton had another game with 20-plus points, including the go-ahead triple with 27 seconds left.
Read Thursday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Andre Drummond
Magic: Markelle Fultz, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Vucevic
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Magic:
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
Cleveland will not be getting on a plane after Monday's game. The Wine & Gold will be staying in Orlando to take on the Magic again on Wednesday night to finish a quick set in the Sunshine State.