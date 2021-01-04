Cavs at Magic | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

A TRIP DOWN TO ORLANDO

Cleveland got 2021 off on the right foot against the surprising Atlanta Hawks. They will look to keep that going against another surprise in the East, the Orlando Magic. This is the first of two in three days against Orlando.

LAST TIME OUT

On Saturday night, the Cavaliers put up a strong defensive performance in the second half that propelled them to a 96-91 win over the Hawks. Andre Drummond had a double-double for a franchise-best sixth straight time to start a season and Collin Sexton had another game with 20-plus points, including the go-ahead triple with 27 seconds left.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE ORL 4-2 Record 4-2 2nd in East Standing 2nd in East 108.0 PPG 112.0 46.3 RPG 48.2 26.2 APG 21.8 5.2 BPG 2.5 11.0 SPG 8.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Andre Drummond

Magic: Markelle Fultz, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Vucevic

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT



Kevin Love - Calf Strain - OUT



Kevin Porter Jr. - Personal - OUT



Isaac Okoro - Foot Sprain - QUESTIONABLE



Darius Garland - Shoulder Strain - QUESTIONABLE



Dylan Windler - Hand Fracture - OUT



Magic:

Al-Farouq Aminu - Right Knee - OUT



James Ennis III - Right Hamstring/Calf Strain - QUESTIONABLE



Evan Fournier - Back Spasms - QUESTIONABLE



Jonathan Isaac - Left Knee - OUT



Chuma Okeke - Left Knee - OUT



CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Cavs guard/forward Isaac Okoro and Magic forward Chuma Okeke both played their collegiate career at Auburn University



Magic Assistant Coach Ty Corbin played 86 career games with the Cavs from 1987-1988

