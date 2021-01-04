Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Magic | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Amway Center at 7:00PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

View Game Notes

A TRIP DOWN TO ORLANDO

Cleveland got 2021 off on the right foot against the surprising Atlanta Hawks. They will look to keep that going against another surprise in the East, the Orlando Magic. This is the first of two in three days against Orlando.

LAST TIME OUT

On Saturday night, the Cavaliers put up a strong defensive performance in the second half that propelled them to a 96-91 win over the Hawks. Andre Drummond had a double-double for a franchise-best sixth straight time to start a season and Collin Sexton had another game with 20-plus points, including the go-ahead triple with 27 seconds left.

Read Thursday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
ORL
4-2
Record
4-2
2nd in East
Standing
2nd in East
108.0
PPG
112.0
46.3
RPG
48.2
26.2
APG
21.8
5.2
BPG
2.5
11.0
SPG
8.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Andre Drummond

Magic: Markelle Fultz, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Vucevic

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT
  • Kevin Love - Calf Strain - OUT
  • Kevin Porter Jr. - Personal - OUT
  • Isaac Okoro - Foot Sprain - QUESTIONABLE
  • Darius Garland - Shoulder Strain - QUESTIONABLE
  • Dylan Windler - Hand Fracture - OUT

    Magic:

  • Al-Farouq Aminu - Right Knee - OUT
  • James Ennis III - Right Hamstring/Calf Strain - QUESTIONABLE
  • Evan Fournier - Back Spasms - QUESTIONABLE
  • Jonathan Isaac - Left Knee - OUT
  • Chuma Okeke - Left Knee - OUT

    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Cavs guard/forward Isaac Okoro and Magic forward Chuma Okeke both played their collegiate career at Auburn University
  • Magic Assistant Coach Ty Corbin played 86 career games with the Cavs from 1987-1988
  • Magic assistant coach Steve Hetzel was the head coach of Cleveland’s NBA G League affiliate, Canton Charge, in 2013-14

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    Cleveland will not be getting on a plane after Monday's game. The Wine & Gold will be staying in Orlando to take on the Magic again on Wednesday night to finish a quick set in the Sunshine State.

    Cavaliers, Magic, 2020-21 Game Preview, Game Preview, 1-4-2021 at Magic

