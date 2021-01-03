Cavs Complete Comeback in Atlanta

WRAP-UP

After winning their first three games to start the season, the Cavaliers came to Atlanta in a two-game funk. And after two-and-a-half sluggish quarters on Saturday night, it looked like that spiral might continue.

Instead, the Wine & Gold rallied to close the third period and pulled away in the fourth, stymying the league’s leading offense and holding on for the 96-91 win over the Hawks at State Farm Arena – improving to 4-2 overall this season, including 1-1 on the current roadie.

The Hawks jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and kept Cleveland at arm’s length throughout the first half. Atlanta improved its edge to 15 points midway through the third when the Cavs went to work.

In the final period, J.B. Bickerstaff’s banged-up squad surged ahead on Cedi Osman’s triple with 9:47 to play – and the game went back-and-forth from there.

Bogdan Bogdanovic tied the game at 88-apiece on a long three-pointer with 48 seconds to play, but Atlanta native Collin Sexton answered with a bomb on the other end – and he and Darius Garland iced the win from the stripe down the stretch.

Sexton led both squads, scoring 13 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter – his 11th straight of 20-plus dating back to last year – going 10-for-18 from the floor, including 2-of-5 from deep and a perfect 5-of-5 from the line, adding three assists and three steals.

JaVale McGee, who again energized the team off the bench, followed up with 14 points, adding nine boards, four assists, a pair of steals and a block.

Andre Drummond became the first Cavalier in team history to start the season with six straight double-doubles – chipping in with 12 points and 11 boards.

Larry Nance Jr. also pulled down 11 rebounds, adding nine points, a team-high six assists and three steals.

Cedi Osman rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures, netting eight of his 11 points in the second half, including a pair of big buckets in the final quarter.

