Cavs at Magic | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
GAME TWO IN MAGIC KINGDOM
It is the second game of a brief two game set between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic down in Florida. This is the teams second and final meeting with each other in the first half of the season.
LAST TIME OUT
The Cavs fell to the Magic on Monday night after Orlando exploded out of the halftime gate for a big third quarter. Andre Drummond, however, did notch a seventh consecutive double-double to start the season (a franchise record), and Collin Sexton scored over 20 points for the seventh straight game to start the season (that ties a franchise high).
Read Thursday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Damyean Dotson, Andre Drummond
Magic: Markelle Fultz, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Vucevic
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Magic:
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
It's a quick turn around for the Wine & Gold, as they will travel to Memphis for the second half of a back-to-back, this one coming against the Grizzlies. This is the fifth game of the six game trip for Cleveland.