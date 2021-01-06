Cavs at Magic | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability View Game Notes

GAME TWO IN MAGIC KINGDOM

It is the second game of a brief two game set between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic down in Florida. This is the teams second and final meeting with each other in the first half of the season.

LAST TIME OUT

The Cavs fell to the Magic on Monday night after Orlando exploded out of the halftime gate for a big third quarter. Andre Drummond, however, did notch a seventh consecutive double-double to start the season (a franchise record), and Collin Sexton scored over 20 points for the seventh straight game to start the season (that ties a franchise high).

Read Thursday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE ORL 4-3 Record 5-2 4th in East Standing 2nd in East 104.4 PPG 110.7 44.9 RPG 49.0 25.3 APG 21.9 5.0 BPG 3.1 11.1 SPG 8.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Damyean Dotson, Andre Drummond

Magic: Markelle Fultz, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Vucevic

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Kevin Love - Calf Strain - OUT



Dante Exum - Calf Strain - OUT



Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT



Darius Garland - Shoulder Strain - OUT



Kevin Port Jr. - Personal - OUT



Dylan Windler - Hand Fracture - OUT



Magic:

Al-Farouq Aminu - Right Knee - OUT



Michael Carter-Williams - Left Foot Soreness - OUT



Evan Fournier - Back Spasms - OUT



Jonathan Isaac - Left Knee - OUT



Chuma Okeke - Left Knee - OUT



Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Cavs guard/forward Isaac Okoro and Magic forward Chuma Okeke both played their collegiate career at Auburn University



Magic Assistant Coach Ty Corbin played 86 career games with the Cavs from 1987-1988

