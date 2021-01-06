Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Magic | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Amway Center at 7:00PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

View Game Notes

GAME TWO IN MAGIC KINGDOM

It is the second game of a brief two game set between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic down in Florida. This is the teams second and final meeting with each other in the first half of the season.

LAST TIME OUT

The Cavs fell to the Magic on Monday night after Orlando exploded out of the halftime gate for a big third quarter. Andre Drummond, however, did notch a seventh consecutive double-double to start the season (a franchise record), and Collin Sexton scored over 20 points for the seventh straight game to start the season (that ties a franchise high).

Read Thursday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
ORL
4-3
Record
5-2
4th in East
Standing
2nd in East
104.4
PPG
110.7
44.9
RPG
49.0
25.3
APG
21.9
5.0
BPG
3.1
11.1
SPG
8.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Damyean Dotson, Andre Drummond

Magic: Markelle Fultz, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Vucevic

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Kevin Love - Calf Strain - OUT
  • Dante Exum - Calf Strain - OUT
  • Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT
  • Darius Garland - Shoulder Strain - OUT
  • Kevin Port Jr. - Personal - OUT
  • Dylan Windler - Hand Fracture - OUT

    Magic:

  • Al-Farouq Aminu - Right Knee - OUT
  • Michael Carter-Williams - Left Foot Soreness - OUT
  • Evan Fournier - Back Spasms - OUT
  • Jonathan Isaac - Left Knee - OUT
  • Chuma Okeke - Left Knee - OUT

    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Cavs guard/forward Isaac Okoro and Magic forward Chuma Okeke both played their collegiate career at Auburn University
  • Magic Assistant Coach Ty Corbin played 86 career games with the Cavs from 1987-1988
  • Magic assistant coach Steve Hetzel was the head coach of Cleveland’s NBA G League affiliate, Canton Charge, in 2013-14

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    It's a quick turn around for the Wine & Gold, as they will travel to Memphis for the second half of a back-to-back, this one coming against the Grizzlies. This is the fifth game of the six game trip for Cleveland.

    Related Content

