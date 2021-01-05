Magic's Big Third Sinks Shorthanded Cavs

WRAP-UP

J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad has been fighting through injuries and early deficits through the first two weeks of the season. But on Monday night, those interrelated issues were too much to overcome.

After clawing their way back into the ballgame, the Cavaliers saw the Magic build a big third quarter lead and pull away down the stretch – handing Cleveland the 103-83 loss in the first of two in Orlando.

Already without the services of Kevin Love, Isaac Okoro, Matthew Dellavedova, Kevin Porter Jr. and Dylan Windler, the Cavs added Darius Garland to that list just before tipoff and lost Dante Exum to a right calf strain in the first minute of the ballgame.

Once again, Cleveland got off to a sluggish start and trailed by double-figures again in the first quarter, but a strong second quarter made things competitive just before the break. But Orlando busted the game open after intermission, dropping the Wine & Gold to 1-2 on their current six-game sojourn.

The Cavaliers were led by Collin Sexton, who topped the 20-point plateau for the seventh consecutive occasion to start the season and in 12 straight dating back to last year – finishing with 24 points on 10-of-19 shooting, including 2-of-4 from long-range.

But even the Young Bull was frustrated through most of Monday night, battling foul trouble most of the game and leading both squads with six miscues.

Cedi Osman had a strong night in 38 minutes off the bench – following up with 18 points on 4-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc, adding seven boards, seven assists, two steals and a block.

Damyean Dotson got the start with Garland out with a right shoulder strain and performed well – netting 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including 3-of-6 from long-range.

Despite struggling from the floor, Andre Drummond tallied his seventh straight double-double to start the season – finishing with 10 points and a game-high 14 boards, going 5-of-15 from the floor to go with four assists, a steal and a block.

Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic did most of the damage for Orlando. Gordon was 6-of-9 from deep and doubled-up with 24 points and 11 boards; Vucevic added 23 points, eight boards, two steals and a game-best three blocks.

