Cavs at Thunder | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Chesapeake Energy Arena at 8:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

ROLLING THUNDER

The Cavs are on the final game of a three game road trip while the Oklahoma City Thunder are in the third game of a four game homestand. At the end of February, the Thunder topped the Cavs in Cleveland in the first meeting between these two this season. OKC has dropped three in a row and six of their last seven; star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss tonight's contest.

LAST TIME OUT

It was a career night for second year guard Darius Garland on Monday against the Spurs. DG scored a career-high 37 points on 14-22 shooting and 5-10 from behind the arc. He added seven assists, two steals, and a block in 30 minutes of work in the win. Collin Sexton (20 points), Taurean Prince (14 points), Isaac Okoro (11 points), and Isaiah Hartenstein (16 and 12) all turned in solid performances.

Read Monday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
OKC
18-32
Record
20-31
12th in East
Standing
13th in West
103.1
PPG
105.7
42.9
RPG
45.0
23.3
APG
22.5
5.0
BPG
4.6
8.1
SPG
6.9

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Isaiah Hartenstein/p>

Thunder: Moses Brown, Theo Maledon, Aleksej Pokusevski

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Jarrett Allen - Concussion - OUT
  • Larry Nance Jr. - Illness - OUT
  • Dylan Windler - Left Knee Soreness - OUT

    Thunder:

    TBD - Back-to-Back


    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Thunder Assistant Coach Mike Wilks played for the Cavs during the 2005-2006 season
  • Cavs forward Kevin Love and Thunder center Moses Brown played their collegiate careers at UCLA

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The road trip has come to an end! Next up is a weekend back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday and the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

