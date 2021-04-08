Cavs at Thunder | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
ROLLING THUNDER
The Cavs are on the final game of a three game road trip while the Oklahoma City Thunder are in the third game of a four game homestand. At the end of February, the Thunder topped the Cavs in Cleveland in the first meeting between these two this season. OKC has dropped three in a row and six of their last seven; star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss tonight's contest.
LAST TIME OUT
It was a career night for second year guard Darius Garland on Monday against the Spurs. DG scored a career-high 37 points on 14-22 shooting and 5-10 from behind the arc. He added seven assists, two steals, and a block in 30 minutes of work in the win. Collin Sexton (20 points), Taurean Prince (14 points), Isaac Okoro (11 points), and Isaiah Hartenstein (16 and 12) all turned in solid performances.
Read Monday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Isaiah Hartenstein/p>
Thunder: Moses Brown, Theo Maledon, Aleksej Pokusevski
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Thunder:
TBD - Back-to-Back
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
The road trip has come to an end! Next up is a weekend back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday and the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.