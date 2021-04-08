Cavs at Thunder | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

ROLLING THUNDER

The Cavs are on the final game of a three game road trip while the Oklahoma City Thunder are in the third game of a four game homestand. At the end of February, the Thunder topped the Cavs in Cleveland in the first meeting between these two this season. OKC has dropped three in a row and six of their last seven; star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss tonight's contest.

LAST TIME OUT

It was a career night for second year guard Darius Garland on Monday against the Spurs. DG scored a career-high 37 points on 14-22 shooting and 5-10 from behind the arc. He added seven assists, two steals, and a block in 30 minutes of work in the win. Collin Sexton (20 points), Taurean Prince (14 points), Isaac Okoro (11 points), and Isaiah Hartenstein (16 and 12) all turned in solid performances.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE OKC 18-32 Record 20-31 12th in East Standing 13th in West 103.1 PPG 105.7 42.9 RPG 45.0 23.3 APG 22.5 5.0 BPG 4.6 8.1 SPG 6.9

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Isaiah Hartenstein/p>

Thunder: Moses Brown, Theo Maledon, Aleksej Pokusevski

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Jarrett Allen - Concussion - OUT



Larry Nance Jr. - Illness - OUT



Dylan Windler - Left Knee Soreness - OUT



Thunder: TBD - Back-to-Back

Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Thunder Assistant Coach Mike Wilks played for the Cavs during the 2005-2006 season

