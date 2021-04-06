Garland Goes Off, Cavs Smash Spurs

WRAP-UP

Darius Garland came out on an absolute mission on Monday night – and his squad followed suit.

Garland scored the Cavaliers first nine points and didn’t let up until J.B. Bickerstaff pulled him with five minutes to go in the fourth quarter and his team up 32 points – en route to Cleveland’s 125-101 thrashing of the Spurs on Monday night at AT&T Center.

Over the years, opponents would tremble at the thought of facing the San Antonio defense, but Garland has feasted on the Spurs this year – setting his career-high against them 17 days ago at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and eclipsing it on Monday.

In 30 action-packed minutes of work, Garland led both squads with 37 points, going 14-for-22 from the floor, including 5-of-10 from deep and 4-of-4 from the stripe. The smooth sophomore from Vanderbilt also paced both teams with seven assists, adding a pair of steals and a block in the win.

The Cavaliers came into the contest having played five of their last six on the road; the Spurs were playing the final game of a nine-game homestand. Cleveland had dropped five straight; the Spurs, their previous two and seven of their previous nine.

Something had to give.

Turned out, it was the Spurs – who were a step behind the Wine & Gold for most of the night. The Cavs rallied from behind to tie the game in the first quarter and never looked back from there, taking an 11-point edge into the locker room and exploding for 43 points in the third quarter.

Collin Sexton topped the 20-point plateau for the fifth consecutive game, but it went almost under the radar – finishing with 22 points, going 7-for-17 from the floor and 7-of-8 from the stripe, adding three boards and five assists.

J.B. Bickerstaff also got excellent production from his bench – with Isaiah Hartenstein doubling-up with 16 points and 12 boards, going 7-of-8 from the floor, adding three assists and a block in 27 minutes of work.

Taurean Prince was also very effective, chipping in with 14 points, going 3-of-9 from the floor and 6-of-8 from the stripe, adding seven boards, two assists, two blocks and a steal.

Rookie Isaac Okoro had his second consecutive strong performance – netting 11 points on an efficient 4-of-6 shooting, drilling all three three-point attempts on the night to go with three boards and an assist.

Okoro helped keep San Antonio’s leading scorer, DeMar DeRozan, in check. DeRozan led the Spurs with 20 points, but did most of his work from the stripe, going 12-for-13. No other Spurs player finished with more than 13 points for Gregg Popovich’s slumping squad.

