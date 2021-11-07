Cavs at Knicks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
IN THE GARDEN
After a thrilling win in Toronto on Friday, the Wine & Gold make their first trip to the Big Apple this season to take on the New York Knicks. New York is off to a solid start came back from 21 down to top the defending champs the other night.
LAST TIME OUT
The Cavaliers led for all of 4.8 seconds against Toronto, and it was the last 4.8 seconds of the game after Darius Garland knocked down two free-throws. Garland led the Cavs with 21 points and eight assists. Jarrett Allen had yet another double-double with 16 and 15.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Collin Sexton, Darius Garland
Knicks: Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Knicks:
TBD
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The quick two-game trip and the Wine & Gold will return home for the next week, taking on the Wizards on Wednesday before a Friday-Saturday back-to-back.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.