Cavs at Knicks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

IN THE GARDEN

After a thrilling win in Toronto on Friday, the Wine & Gold make their first trip to the Big Apple this season to take on the New York Knicks. New York is off to a solid start came back from 21 down to top the defending champs the other night.

LAST TIME OUT

The Cavaliers led for all of 4.8 seconds against Toronto, and it was the last 4.8 seconds of the game after Darius Garland knocked down two free-throws. Garland led the Cavs with 21 points and eight assists. Jarrett Allen had yet another double-double with 16 and 15.

Read Friday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE NYK 6-4 Record 6-3 7th in East Standing 5th in East 104.0 PPG 113.0 44.6 RPG 46.9 24.6 APG 22.4 3.8 BPG 5.8 7.7 SPG 7.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Collin Sexton, Darius Garland

Knicks: Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

RJ Nembhard - G-League Two-Way - OUT



Kevin Love - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Lauri Markkanen - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT

