Cavs at Knicks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Madison Square Garden at 6:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

IN THE GARDEN

After a thrilling win in Toronto on Friday, the Wine & Gold make their first trip to the Big Apple this season to take on the New York Knicks. New York is off to a solid start came back from 21 down to top the defending champs the other night.

LAST TIME OUT

The Cavaliers led for all of 4.8 seconds against Toronto, and it was the last 4.8 seconds of the game after Darius Garland knocked down two free-throws. Garland led the Cavs with 21 points and eight assists. Jarrett Allen had yet another double-double with 16 and 15.

Read Friday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
NYK
6-4
Record
6-3
7th in East
Standing
5th in East
104.0
PPG
113.0
44.6
RPG
46.9
24.6
APG
22.4
3.8
BPG
5.8
7.7
SPG
7.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Collin Sexton, Darius Garland

Knicks: Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • RJ Nembhard - G-League Two-Way - OUT
  • Kevin Love - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Lauri Markkanen - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Isaac Okoro - Right Hamstring - OUT

    Knicks:

    TBD


    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The quick two-game trip and the Wine & Gold will return home for the next week, taking on the Wizards on Wednesday before a Friday-Saturday back-to-back.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Cavaliers, Knicks, 11-7-2021 at Knicks

