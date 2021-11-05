Wine and Gold Take Thriller in Toronto

WRAP-UP

Friday night’s thriller in Toronto featured eight ties and one lead-change. And that one was all that mattered.

Trailing for most of the night, the Cavaliers clawed their way back time after time, finally getting an opportunity to take the lead on Darius Garland’s two free throws with 4.8 seconds to play in regulation. The third-year man drilled the pair and Toronto couldn’t covert at the buzzer – giving the Wine and Gold their third straight win and sixth in their last eight, dropping the Raptors in a 102-101 thriller at Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto was clinging to a one-point lead with 10.6 seconds remaining when Collin Sexton won a jumpball over Gary Trent Jr., tipping the ball to Cedi Osman. Cleveland worked the ball to Garland, who was fouled on his way to the basket. Nick Nurse challenged the call, but was unsuccessful.

Garland calmed drained both free throws and Toronto called its final timeout. On the Raptors final possession, OG Anunoby’s short jumper drew iron and rookie Scottie Barnes couldn’t tip in the miss, as the jubilant Cavaliers bench poured onto the court at the buzzer.

Five Cavaliers notched double-figures, including Cedi Osman and Ricky Rubio off the bench.

Garland scored 12 of his team-high 21 points in the final period, going 4-of-5 from the floor in the quarter and 8-of-12 overall, adding a game-high eight assists and a steal in the victory.

Evan Mobley followed up with 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting to go with five boards, two assists and a blocked shot.

Jarrett Allen continued his stellar play on Friday, doubling-up with 16 points and a game-high 15 boards, five off the offensive glass, adding a pair of steals, a block and his first three-pointer of the season – banking home a fourth-quarter bomb at the shot clock buzzer to tie game at 94-apiece.

Cedi Osman also kept rolling – especially from beyond the arc – going 5-of-10 from long-range for 17 points in 26 minutes off the bench. Ricky Rubio chipped in with 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting, adding five boards and four assists.

Once again, the Cavaliers were solid at the stripe and kept their opponent off it. Cleveland went 16-of-19 from the line – including the final two makes by Garland – while the Raptors attempted just nine free throws, sinking five.

Toronto’s leading scorer, OG Anunoby, continued that trend on Friday – pacing both squads with 23 points to go with six boards and five dimes.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.